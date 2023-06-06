Share this postCanadian Privy Council: "Skew stats to minimize the impact of vaccine-related deaths or injuries"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCanadian Privy Council: "Skew stats to minimize the impact of vaccine-related deaths or injuries"Explains a few things...Mathew AldredJun 06, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postCanadian Privy Council: "Skew stats to minimize the impact of vaccine-related deaths or injuries"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in