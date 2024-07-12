I do decide that the nasal swab test, which the screening officer in this case required or demanded Ms. Fernando submit to, was an unlawful requirement or demand. Ms. Fernando’s refusal to comply with the requirement or demand was lawful on her part. Because the requirement or demand made of her by the screening officer was not lawful, Ms. Fernando should not have been found guilty by the Justice of the Peace.

In my view, a nasal swab is “an instrument” or “foreign body.” In my view, the Quarantine Act did not permit a screening officer in this case, Mr. Roxas, to require Ms. Fernando to be tested at the airport by insertion into her nasal cavity of a nasal swab.

Indeed, demanding that people allow a "foreign body" to penetrate them is unlawful. Who would have guessed?

Before 2020, it was commonly believed that Canadians understood bodily autonomy and the significance of human rights. Canada was often seen as a bastion of human rights—rightly or wrongly. That international reputation has since eroded, to say the least. To be frank, we have become the laughingstock of what remains of the free world. I think of our ‘leaders’ and their followers as "Soy Tyrants"—individuals who vocally condemn human rights abuses and then act in complete contradiction. Think of Soy Tyrants as akin to those deceitful so-called ‘male feminists’ who vociferously support women's rights only to betray their so-called 'allies' with reprehensible actions (you see a lot of these types in Hollywood, the mass media, and politics). Like ‘leaders’ who cosplay Barbie and molest young females or ‘champion women’s rights’ and befriend Epstein and so on. Yes, that’s right, consider Soy Tyrants on par with manipulative rapists. They are a dangerous combination of weakness and violence, posing as ‘nice guys’ but fundamentally wanting power over vulnerable people; the immoral coercive insertion of foreign objects of various sorts into those they claim to ‘protect’ is not a coincidence.

Lessons Learned:

Just because a government insists on compliance does not mean you should yield. Use your survival instincts and distance yourself from these abusers.

Ignore famous Public Intellectuals™ aka corporate-sponsored Idea Grifters and other social media influencers who urge you to "just take the damn vaccine" or similar. Furthermore, if these ‘great thinkers’ misunderstand basic human rights, what else have they got wrong? Incidentally, I don’t think it is at all a coincidence that these influencers are the same people supporting the bombing to death of thousands of kids in Gaza. There’s a profound connection between these seemingly unrelated things. These individuals are dangerous, wolves in intellectual sheep’s clothing—or other deceptive and clownish suits and guises—and certainly not your allies.

P.S. Thank you to all those long-time readers/subscribers who stick with me despite my eccentric writing. It gives me hope for humanity that there are people who will actively support my right to speak freely, even when they know that I will write things that they will find annoying at times - even most of the time.

Why do I write like this? Why don’t I become commercial and write what people want to hear? It would be easy, in fact far easier, to simply write for a tribe or present one common worldview, to tailor my subjects for a certain audience, or provide ‘ammunition’ or ‘evidence’ for one ideology/group or another. I’m not sure, but here’s what I think is happening (or at least it’s the story I tell myself):

I would rather flip burgers than sell my soul. I'd rather not write this Substack at all than not be wholly honest with myself and others. My Substack is an experiment: What if we all spoke completely honestly about whatever was on our minds at the time, without fear of retribution or becoming social pariahs? Being completely honest with ourselves and willing to articulate these thoughts as best we can, would we eventually be able to work things out together, assuming we continued with that honesty and welcomed better ideas from each other? I have no idea because, as far as I can tell, this is not how society works. But does it have to be this way? I don’t know, but I want to find out.

Share

Further reading: