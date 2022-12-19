Share this postCanadian Government Pays for Children’s Activity Book About Medically Assisted Deathmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCanadian Government Pays for Children’s Activity Book About Medically Assisted DeathWhy Do 6 Year Old Kids Need to Know This Stuff?Mathew AldredDec 19, 2022∙ Paid14Share this postCanadian Government Pays for Children’s Activity Book About Medically Assisted Deathmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in