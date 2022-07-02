Share this postCanadian Government: “Fully Vaccinated” Makes No Sense Nowmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCanadian Government: “Fully Vaccinated” Makes No Sense NowThere Will Be No End to COVID, so You Must Keep Up to Date With Continual JabsMathew AldredJul 02, 2022∙ Paid7Share this postCanadian Government: “Fully Vaccinated” Makes No Sense Nowmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in