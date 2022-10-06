Share this postCanadian Government $105.3 Million Contract With the World Economic Forum for the Known Traveller Digital IDmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCanadian Government $105.3 Million Contract With the World Economic Forum for the Known Traveller Digital IDOne More Step Towards The New Normal Digital Panopticon Mathew AldredOct 06, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postCanadian Government $105.3 Million Contract With the World Economic Forum for the Known Traveller Digital IDmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in