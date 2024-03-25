1

Canadian City Rain Tax

(Tip: Leave the cities if you can)
Mathew Aldred
Mar 25, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Leave the cities if you can, before it's too late. Madness dwells within them.

Share

Further reading:

Canadian Police: Just Let the Thieves Take Your Car Keys; They Have Guns.

Mathew Aldred
·
Mar 14
Canadian Police: Just Let the Thieves Take Your Car Keys; They Have Guns.

Read full story

Time to Leave the Cities to the Rats?

Mathew Aldred
·
August 31, 2023
Time to Leave the Cities to the Rats?

Read full story

Canadian Parliament Nazis Was Invited by Trudeau to Toronto Rally

Mathew Aldred
·
Feb 6
Canadian Parliament Nazis Was Invited by Trudeau to Toronto Rally

Read full story

Unvaccinated, You Are Now Putting Road Users At Risk!

Mathew Aldred
·
December 15, 2022
Unvaccinated, You Are Now Putting Road Users At Risk!

Read full story

Teacher Richard Bilkzto Commits Suicide After Being Bullied and Called “Racist”

Mathew Aldred
·
July 23, 2023
Teacher Richard Bilkzto Commits Suicide After Being Bullied and Called “Racist”

Read full story

University of Toronto: Shot #3 Mandated

Mathew Aldred
·
August 2, 2022
University of Toronto: Shot #3 Mandated

Read full story

Chicago Mayor: City Owned Grocery Store

Mathew Aldred
·
September 18, 2023
Chicago Mayor: City Owned Grocery Store

Read full story

Canada's Deep Cove is to be "Covid Resilient" Smart City

Mathew Aldred
·
July 21, 2023
Canada's Deep Cove is to be "Covid Resilient" Smart City

Read full story

UK's Bath Might Want To Rethink Their Jargon

Mathew Aldred
·
February 16, 2023
UK's Bath Might Want To Rethink Their Jargon

Read full story

5G

Mathew Aldred
·
September 21, 2022
5G

Read full story

"Once Unthinkable Measures"?

Mathew Aldred
·
September 3, 2023
"Once Unthinkable Measures"?

Read full story

British Columbia Youth Drug Toxicity Deaths

Mathew Aldred
·
October 30, 2023
British Columbia Youth Drug Toxicity Deaths

Read full story

Jerusalem

Mathew Aldred
·
Feb 25
Jerusalem

Read full story
1 Comment
Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred
Recent Posts
You will own nothing...
  Mathew Aldred
Tax Payer Funded NPR CEO Katherine Maher: Truth is just a distraction
  Mathew Aldred
How does your country rate on the information scale?
  Mathew Aldred
Dr McCullough Calmly Responds to Aggression
  Mathew Aldred
One Rule For Thee...
  Mathew Aldred
Australian Banks and Cash
  Mathew Aldred
"Federal Investigators Stalking Americans"
  Mathew Aldred
"Democracy is the watchword of the foreign policy establishment to overthrow foreign governments"
  Mathew Aldred