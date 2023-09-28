Share this postCanadian Anthropology Conference Bans Discussion of “Why Biological Sex Remains a Necessary Analytic Category in Anthropology.”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCanadian Anthropology Conference Bans Discussion of “Why Biological Sex Remains a Necessary Analytic Category in Anthropology.”"The decision to anathematize our panel looks very much like an anti-science response to a politicized lobbying campaign."Mathew AldredSep 28, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postCanadian Anthropology Conference Bans Discussion of “Why Biological Sex Remains a Necessary Analytic Category in Anthropology.”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in