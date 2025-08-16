The company that runs Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) wrongly declared a B.C. woman dead and didn’t correct its mistake for months despite multiple requests, Global News has learned. Carol Messenger of Comox, B.C., learned that on Oct. 2, 2024, she was pronounced a “deceased claimant” by the support program, a year after she had initially filed a claim for financial compensation…Asked about being declared deceased while battling a life-altering injury that left her fully, and then later, partially disabled, from the waist down, Messenger choked up and replied: “It really didn’t feel good, you know?”

Global News has reviewed Messenger’s medical records, in which her doctors characterize her spinal cord injury as an adverse reaction to her COVID-19 vaccination.

She was rushed to hospital, where doctors discovered a 5 cm lesion on her spine and diagnosed her with transverse myelitis. Her injury left her with several permanent disabilities, and transverse myelitis is a known adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccines. “I never recovered full sensation in my lower buttocks, my perineum, part of my hamstrings, then you go pretty much down to my feet. And my heels I can’t feel, my right foot is better than my left, so my left foot I can’t, you know, when you walk on your tippy toes, I can’t support myself on the left side, so I have a bit of a limp,” Messenger said…her physician concluded her disabilities are permanent.

Of the $50.6 million in taxpayer money Oxaro received, $33.7 million has been spent on administrative costs.

Also from Global News:

Share