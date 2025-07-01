For about a year now, I’ve been circling the idea of UFOs (pun intended). I’ve never seen one — as far as I know — and trust me, you’d be the first to hear if I had (although I did lose time a few years ago, which I’ve spoken about before, but I put that down to trauma over witnessing a car crash). This current curiosity didn’t spark from a weird light in the sky or a sleep-paralysis abduction. It snuck in through another door: my rude awakening to just how deep government psyops run, courtesy of the so-called pandemic. Once I clocked the tricks — gaslighting, narrative pivots, managed outrage — my psyop antenna got a shiny new layer of tinfoil. So, when I stumbled upon the UFO Congress hearings and noticed how quickly the story got buried or distorted, that detector started pinging like mad.

Since then, I’ve read a bit and binged a lot of Jesse Michels’ YouTube channel. Enough that yesterday, for the first time, I actually asked around: anyone ever seen a UFO? I figured maybe I’d get one weird shrug. But no. The first colleague I asked told me he’d seen one years ago. Whoa. So I asked another colleague — he paused, perhaps weighing whether I was safe — and then described watching a football-pitch-sized craft hovering over the highway. He only trusted what he saw because his wife saw it too. And I kid you not, the very next colleague had a story too: a giant black triangle over the local gas station, plus tales of our area being a known hotspot for sightings and abductions. Oh, and a few hours away? Shag Harbour, the site of “Canada’s Roswell”!

I was curious whether any of these folks had ever talked about what they’d seen. Turns out, not really. One of them said he was on a temporary contract, doesn’t want to risk his job; apparently, you can’t exactly stroll into the lunchroom talking about football-field-sized UFOs (I wouldn’t know, because I never enter the lunchroom; call me antisocial, but I’m in and out when it comes to work). Anyway, it hit me then just how strong the stigma still is. How much we shame people for believing their own eyes when what they see doesn’t slot neatly into “weather balloon” or “secret human tech.” It appears that when you trust your senses over official silence, you are suddenly the kook in the break room.

Makes me wonder — if people were really open about what they’ve seen or felt, no matter how weird, how many so-called mysteries would collapse overnight? How many of our polite societal puzzles would crack wide open if we stopped swallowing what we know just to stay employable or avoid the side-eye?

Incidentally, this might explain why people tend to steer clear of me altogether or edge away slowly in the supermarket. Let’s just say I’m not famous for my ‘small talk’. You should’ve seen my colleagues’ faces when I popped out with, ‘Hi, have you ever seen a UFO?’ I think I’ll have to do it more often.

Anyway, this little experience tells me that I was right to hire T.W. Burrows to go down the UFO rabbit hole for this substack. He was about to publish a review of the classic Passport to Magonia by Jacques Vallée (coming soon), but I’ve asked him to do a quick dive down Canada’s Roswell now that it has been brought to my attention, and it is so local to me. So, over to T.W:

Canada's Roswell

Gather ‘round, and I’ll spin you a tale of lights in the sky that didn’t quite stay in the sky and the respectable uniformed humans who tripped all over their own tails trying to explain it away. But for once, they couldn’t.

We begin in the salt-scrubbed nowhere called Shag Harbour, Nova Scotia, October 4th, 1967. They named the place after a bird — the “shag,” which is basically a cormorant that stinks up your fishing dock. Fitting, because this harbour was left off maps so often you’d think the map-makers didn’t want it found at all. But on that autumn night, four pulsing orange lights made sure you couldn’t ignore it.

The Kids & The Cops

Five teenagers, cruising Highway 3 — Laurie Wickens and pals — see four orange lights dropping at a 45-degree angle like they’d slipped a cosmic banana peel. They hear a hiss. A bang. The lights hit the water and just… float. They do the right thing: dial the RCMP. They figure it’s a plane crash. Good little civilians, always assuming the sky belongs to something with a tail number.

Constable Ron Pound is already on the road. He sees it too. Says the lights were all part of one craft about sixty feet across. He pulls up, finds Corporal Werbieki and Constable O’Brien already on the shore with a few locals, staring at a yellow glow drifting half a mile out. There’s foam. Weird, thick, yellowish foam that smells like sulfur (that mention of sulfur smell reminds me of what hummed off that metallic thing that twisted my brain like a walnut). Any normal rabbit would hop the other way. But humans fetch boats!

Boats, Bubbles & Big Fat Nothing

The Coast Guard Cutter #101, local fishermen — a whole floating search party — chase that glow till three in the morning. They find the foam. No wreckage. No burning plane. No bodies bobbing in the black Atlantic. Just that stink and that stubborn patch of froth that didn’t belong. They radio Halifax’s Rescue Coordination Centre: “Hey NORAD, you got any planes missing?” NORAD says no. The air traffic logs say no. No civilian, no military, nothing on radar.

Next day, the Navy steps in. HMCS Granby shows up with the Fleet Diving Unit. Divers go down for two whole days. The official report: “not a trace… not a clue… not a bit of anything.” Their words, not mine. Ask the National Research Council — they filed it as an unidentified flying object. And for once, they didn’t tack on a forced weather balloon punchline.

Cold War Currents

So that should be the end, right? A splash, a bubble trail, no metal to haul up for the scrap man. Except… rumour says it didn’t just sink. It moved. Underwater. About 25 miles northeast to a place called Government Point, near Shelburne. The place was home to a hush-hush underwater sonar listening post — part of the SOSUS grid for catching Soviet subs trying to sneak past the Grand Banks.

Local dockworkers, a few retired navy divers (off the record, naturally) told researcher Chris Styles years later: the object sat on the sea floor, a second object joined it, and the Navy just parked above, watching. Maybe they were waiting for parts to arrive. Maybe they were making popcorn. After about a week — so the whispers go — a Soviet sub pokes its nose into the picture. The chase distracts the watchers. Both underwater craft slip away. Pop up in the Gulf of Maine, flick the bird (or the flipper) at the Atlantic fleet, and tear off into the stars.

Official Story vs. Unofficial Gunk

Declassified RCMP files back up the basics: lights, foam, multiple RCMP officers standing on the rocks, a rescue attempt, nada on the seabed. The National Research Council’s notes call it “Unidentified.” NORAD radar? Zilch. All wrapped up in RCMP Case File 67-400-23-33, NRC volumes RG 77, and a handful of NORAD logs that show exactly what the public record always shows: nothing, officially.

Styles and Ledger’s book — Dark Object — cracks the lid open on the diver stories, the secret SOSUS chatter, the notion that what hit the harbour didn’t just die on impact. The files confirm the foam, the yellow light, and the drift. They do not confirm the big secret lift-out or the alleged repair operation on the Atlantic seabed. That bit lives in the gap — the same gap where Roswell’s debris went, and a million Freedom of Information requests get eaten by mouldy file cabinets.

Fifty-Seven Years Later

Today Shag Harbour’s got a UFO museum with a neon sign, a diorama, and a plaque telling you how the map finally put it back on. There’s even an annual UFO conference. The Coast Guard guys are mostly gone. The cold Atlantic still eats more boats than it spits back.

Ask a local, they’ll shrug. They saw lights. They smelled foam. The Navy sent divers and “found nothing”. The only certainty is that nobody’s written it off as a weather balloon — yet.

Meanwhile, your humble rabbit will keep turning the pages, just in case the next file dump shows a torpedo-shaped hunk of something sitting in a Canadian bunker marked “THIS NEVER HAPPENED.”

If you want to catch up on Canadian UFO reports, there are 8,000 pages to read here. Let me know what you find. There’s a paper here on ‘the debate’ about UFOs in Atlantic Canada:

Ufo Debate In Atlantic Canada 562KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And here is UFOlogist Richard Dolan’s description of the Shag Harbour USO, from his new book “A History of USOs Unidentified Submerged Objects Volume 1: From the Beginning to 1969”:

This may be the most famous USO case in history, perhaps rivaled by the USS Nimitz Carrier group encounter of 2004, ie. the Tic Tac UAP. What happened at Shag Harbour is generally recognized as the “Roswell” of USO cases, something easy to understand once we explore it. It’s an extraordinary story, but not only because of what actually happened. Yes, it was exceptional and dramatic, but then again so are all USO cases. After all, none of them are conventionally explainable. What makes Shag Harbour so exceptional are the circumstances around it, the duration of the drama surrounding it, its international implications, and last but not least, the quality of investigation that went into it. It’s also noteworthy that Shag Harbour is along the Atlantic corridor where many other USO cases have been recorded. The event began on the night of October 4, 1967 at 11:05 pm, when at least a dozen witnesses from different vantage points saw a bright orange light in the sky. This light was then joined by two more lights. Finally, a fourth light was seen, and the four lights then became positioned in a row at a 45 degree angle. At that point they seemed to glide into the water. The effect was like a large aircraft coming down. It appeared to come down in a passage between a small island named Cape Sable Island and the mainland. For a while, it was visible as a single white light resting on the water a few hundred yards off shore. While this white light bobbed on the water, people could hear a hissing sound. It seemed to slowly disappear beneath the waves. Witnesses notified the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on the assumption that some aircraft had crashed into the water. Three officers arrived and confirmed the light on the water. Two of the officers went for a rowboat while the third stayed behind and watched the light, which was gone five minutes later. It was about ten minutes after that when the two RCMPs arrived at the spot where the object was believed to have been seen. All they noticed was an area of yellowish foam made up of bubbles about an inch or so in diameter and which spread as much as 40 yards across. In the opinion of local fishermen, who also made it out there, this was not normal tidal foam. A check was made with aviation authorities and it was found that there were no aircraft missing in that area and indeed no aircraft operating in the area at all. Canadian divers searched the waters on October 6 but found nothing. They were joined by others until the search ended on October 8. Then, on October 11, witnesses reported seeing the same lights, hovering 3/4 mile offshore at an altitude of 500. The lights disappeared, then reappeared, and then descended toward the horizon. Around this time, according to Carl Feindt, who learned this from investigator Chris Styles, dead fish were washing up on the shore of Shag Harbour. Styles and colleague Don Ledger conducted a thorough investigation of this event, including many interviews. They learned that searchers for the object realized it had moved northeast near a then-top secret submarine detection station run by the U.S. and Canada. As a flotilla of ships positioned themselves over the submerged craft, a second USO joined the first and engaged in repair operations. Members of the ships observed but did not interfere. Seven days later, a Soviet submarine appeared but was escorted away. Soon after, the two UAP moved off toward the Gulf of Maine. Emerging from the water, they ascended rapidly and flew off. There have been attempts to explain this event as the unexpected crash of a Soviet RORSAT (Radar Ocean Reconnaissance Satellite). These were Soviet naval reconnaissance satellites that carried large radar antennas used to bounce signals off the ocean in order to locate ships. One of these was launched on October 2, 1967 and separated on October 4. This was expected by the Americans who were tracking it. According to this account the Soviets had a test submarine located off Canada not far from Nova Scotia, outside Canadian waters. However, a malfunction took the satellite out of its proper orbit and headed into Canadian territory, to the consternation of the Soviets. One can accept the possibility that the event was nothing other than the result of a downed Soviet satellite if (a) one discards all of the eyewitness testimony describing the manner in which the object came down and (b) all of the independent investigation that followed the event. This is the problem with so many attempts to debunk UAP or USO accounts. Any case can be explained by discarding enough evidence. This is not to say that the Soviets would not have been interested in their downed satellite, assuming it did come down there, but rather this might add another dimension to the entire affair. If such a thing did happen, it would only add another layer of complexity to an already fascinating event.

Share

Further reading: