But what’s the problem? “The Science” says the jabs are safe and effective, and issues are rare, correct?

It’s rare…did I say that already? Yes, that’s right, rare.

“The number of claims was wildly underestimated”, but still, the problems are rare. Just remember that. Rare, got it?

Oxaro Inc., has received $50.6 million in taxpayer money. $33.7 million has been spent on administrative costs, while injured Canadians received only $16.9 million

Even some government public health officials admitted at one point that it wasn’t in fact “rare” for young men to get myocarditis from the jab, and that’s just one adverse event category.

Of course, most people don’t report their injuries. It’s no secret that adverse events are underreported to vaccine injury surveillance systems.

Most people:

Don’t know where or how to report,

Are dismissed by doctors ("must be anxiety"),

Are afraid of stigma (“anti-vaxxer” scarlet letter),

Or never connect the dots, because they’re told not to.

Next time (and the script is already being written), will the masses obediently “trust The Science,” trust “the experts”, and trust that any vaccine injury is all part of the greater good?

I predict that significantly fewer people will trust the government next time: Many were gaslit after injury—told their symptoms were "coincidence" or “anxiety”; programs like VISP revealed that even when a system exists for compensation, it's slow, bureaucratic, and dehumanising; the “safe and effective” mantra has worn thin in the face of shifting goalposts, censored dissent, and documented harm; some people have long memories when they're betrayed by institutions that promised care. This is especially true among the injured and bereaved, health workers who witnessed contradictions, and independent thinkers who watched the censorship unfold.

On the other hand, many simply don’t want to believe they were lied to. Cognitive dissonance, after all, is one hell of a drug. I’m afraid these same people will fall for the next round of messaging—especially if it comes dressed in better PR, and served with a fresh scapegoat. “That was the first generation of mRNA,” they’ll be told. “This is the advanced version—totally different. Trust us.”

Or perhaps the package will change entirely. Climate jabs, anyone?

Share