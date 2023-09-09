Share this postCanada's National Post: "Medical Professionals Won't Be Silenced"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCanada's National Post: "Medical Professionals Won't Be Silenced"Free Speech in Medicine Conference in Cape Breton Oct. 27-29Mathew AldredSep 09, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postCanada's National Post: "Medical Professionals Won't Be Silenced"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in