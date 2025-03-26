When I decided to emigrate to Canada, it was one of the happiest countries in the world, according to most global surveys. Unfortunately, it has spent the last decade going downhill fast. With its authoritarian reaction to the Scamdemic and destruction of its economy, it has now reached a new all-time low.

For example, in 2015, according to the World Happiness Report, Canada ranked #5 in the world. Now, according to that same organization, we have dropped to #18:

Key Factors Behind Canada's Decline in Happiness

Economic Struggles Despite Rising GDP

Rising costs of living, housing affordability crises, and increasing wealth inequality are leading to greater financial stress, undermining perceived wellbeing​

Many Canadians are facing higher inflation, job precarity, and wage stagnation, making it harder to maintain a comfortable standard of living.

Mental Health Crisis and "Deaths of Despair"

The report identifies an increase in deaths of despair (suicide, drug overdoses, alcohol-related deaths) in Canada.

Mental health struggles are particularly acute among younger Canadians, who report higher levels of loneliness, anxiety, and depression than previous generations.

The decline in social connectedness and the increasing reliance on digital interactions rather than in-person communities exacerbate these mental health issues.

Political Polarization and Disillusionment

Rising dissatisfaction with government, political instability, and increasing polarization have played a role in declining happiness.

Trust in government, media, and major institutions has dropped, leading to a feeling of powerlessness and frustration. I would argue that this is not a failure of losing trust, but a lack of replacing it with transparency, accountability and verification.

Declining Generosity and Social Cohesion

Canada has historically ranked high in volunteerism and community involvement, but participation in these activities has declined.

According to the report, acts of generosity, volunteering, and helping strangers are linked to higher happiness levels.

A drop in community participation correlates with lower overall well-being.

As I’ve argued before, the social fabric was destroyed when Trudeau decided to pit one citizen against another with his vaccine mandates and other tyrannical measures.

Impact of COVID-19 Policies

The COVID-19 pandemic had long-lasting effects on social cohesion and individual freedoms, and Canada's strict lockdown policies likely contributed to its declining happiness score.

Prolonged restrictions, business closures, and increasing government intervention in daily life led to frustration and distrust among Canadians​

Canada didn’t fall by accident—it was pushed. Pushed by elites who replaced community with compliance, debate with decrees, and joy with collectivist authoritarianism. The data from the World Happiness Report doesn’t just reflect declining smiles; it reflects a nation that’s been hollowed out from the inside—spiritually, economically, and socially.

We were told it was for our safety. We were told to trust the science, trust the government, trust the process. But blind trust without accountability is the breeding ground of tyranny. And now, the mask is off.

If happiness is the canary in the coal mine, Canada is gasping for air.

