Ah, Canada—the land of poutine, overly accommodating neighbours, and polite disclaimers stuck to everything. The same Canada that politely forces you to take a toxic jab if you want to keep your job while letting certain “guests” announce a forthcoming global Caliphate conference in Mississauga. Indeed, the Great White North has apparently decided to diversify its extremism portfolio.

This January—mark your calendars, or maybe scribble an apologetic note—Hizb ut-Tahrir is hosting the illustrious Canada Caliphate Conference, where they’ll wax poetic about theocratic governance while you sip your halal double-double. Their marquee event, “The Khilafah (Caliphate): Eliminating the Obstacles that are Delaying its Return,” has it all: seminars on restoring a medieval-style theocracy, slideshows on democracy’s failures, and a keynote extolling the virtues of Sharia law in both French and English (because we do have to remain bilingual until Arabic is the global language).

For anyone new to the party, Hizb ut-Tahrir is a global pan-Islamist organization banned in places like Germany and Russia for alleged extremism. However, in Canada—the same country that might ban your poodle if it barks too loudly—they operate freely, presumably because they filled out the right forms. Officials in Ottawa remain characteristically perplexed: “But they have a permit!” a sweaty bureaucrat insists, rummaging through a stack of colour-coded documents. Apparently, if your conference flyer includes a stylized maple leaf and you’ve signed the diversity training log, you’re all set.

Make no mistake: Hizb ut-Tahrir has a grand vision that extends far beyond politely supervising Muslims in the prairies. The endgame, as spelt out in countless pamphlets, is a global Islamic Caliphate—an uber-state built on the premise of rejecting secular democracy, forcing “the rules of God” upon humanity. While the group claims it’s all peaceful persuasion, their ideological framework allows for ahem slightly more forceful methods down the line. Details about how they plan to integrate apostates, dissenters, or K-pop fans remain, shall we say, vague.

Yet here in Canada, we’re all about “monitoring the situation.” Or so say the official statements. Translated from GovernmentSpeak™, that usually means handing the file to a summer intern who’ll wait until the next election cycle to review it. As it stands, we’d sooner shame you for skipping your booster shot than question a conference that openly suggests scrapping the entire Constitution in favour of universal Sharia governance.

Critics, meanwhile, are torn: Are we xenophobic for questioning a theocratic vision that explicitly disdains secular democracy? Or are we normalizing extremism by shrugging it off with a polite, “Sorry, that’s just their cultural perspective?” Local protest groups are already printing signs that say “We’re Sorry, But This Seems Problematic,” inevitably to be overshadowed by free coffee cups emblazoned with “Canada: Where Even Theocracy Gets a Hall Pass.”

All of this begs a bigger question: How did Canada—a nation so hopped up on progressive rhetoric that it once mandated “peoplekind” over “mankind”—become the perfect backdrop for a globalist theological meetup that seeks to dethrone democracy worldwide? Maybe it’s the scenic snowbanks (ideal for writing jihadist haikus). Maybe it’s our limp-wristed approach to enforcing existing extremism laws. Maybe the feds are just too busy reading World Economic Forum pamphlets to notice. Who’s to say?

In any case, fear not: A sober-sounding press release assures us the Canadian government will be “closely monitoring” the conference. Translation: a single overworked desk jockey in Ottawa might skim the highlights reel next quarter—assuming it doesn’t clash with mandatory diversity training.



Register to attend on Eventbrite (yes, you really can), and check the box acknowledging you’re totally fine with dismantling secular institutions in favour of a 7th-century legal code. But hey, no vaccine passport required—what’s a little ideological extremism when we’re out here saving the world from “disinformation”?

Oh, Canada—where your free speech rights let you hold a conference on overthrowing the system... but just watch out if you tweet something “offensive” about it. It’s a strange balancing act, sure. But that’s the Canadian way: we might politely remove your freedoms in the name of tolerance, but we’ll serve you a Timbit while doing it. See you in Mississauga!

P.S. Let’s not forget to thank the Military-Industrial Complex for being the biggest recruitment organization for Hizb ut-Tahrir, because nothing says “Join Us!” like having your entire village reduced to rubble and thousands of kids killed by drone strikes, kill zones, bombings, single bullets in the back of the head, and tanks driving over them—all in the name of “freedom.”

Share