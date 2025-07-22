From Leslyn Lewis, Conservative MP:

This past weekend, the deadline passed for Canada to reject the World Health Organization (WHO) amendments to the International Health Regulations. Canada did not reject these binding regulations, which would grant power to the WHO to influence Canada’s public health response during global health crises. Not only did Canada fail to reject these amendments, there was also no Parliamentary discussion surrounding these changes, which have potential implications for our national sovereignty and our ability to respond as we see fit in times of crisis. Countries such as the USA and Italy have rejected these amendments to protect their national sovereignty. Canada, however, has doubled down. Canada has not only accepted these bidding regulations but also appointed an interim Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Howard Njoo, who is the Vice-Chair of the WHO Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework Advisory Group. Canadians deserve a government that cares about protecting our national sovereignty. Unelected international bureaucrats do not know better than Canadians, and should not have authority over how Canada governs.

By contrast, the Americans have been saved from scamdemic tyranny by MAHA.

The question now is whether the Canadian Conservatives will regain power — and cut ties with the WHO — before the midwitocrats and Davos elites have another go at a global reset via scamdemic.

The UK has also accepted the WHO amendments to the International Health Regulations. They insist that “At no point during negotiations... were there proposals that would give the WHO powers to impose domestic decisions on the UK.”

Share