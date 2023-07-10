Can Someone Explain Why Trump Supports a Warmongering Neocon Who Hates Him?

Share this postCan Someone Explain Why Trump Supports a Warmongering Neocon Who Hates Him?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchCan Someone Explain Why Trump Supports a Warmongering Neocon Who Hates Him?Dear Americans, You’ve Got the Power to Save or Destroy the World. Please Don’t Let Us Down.Mathew AldredJul 10, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postCan Someone Explain Why Trump Supports a Warmongering Neocon Who Hates Him?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred