I asked GPT-4o to create me a graph of autism rates from when I was born until today:

Or, put another way, the rate was 4.5 per 10,000 in 1966 (Lotter, 1966) and it’s now 322 cases per 10,000 (CDC, 2025).

It never ceases to amaze me how so many people buy the official narrative of such an explosive curve:

Broadened diagnostic criteria (especially after DSM-III in 1980 and DSM-IV in 1994),

Increased awareness among doctors, teachers, and parents,

Better screening tools and early intervention programs,

Reduced stigma, encouraging more diagnoses.

No doubt, there are numerous incentives for buying into this narrative. But they just don’t make sense to me, and to a growing number of people who reject copium. Here are the problems:

Magnitude Problem :

Even extremely generous adjustments for broadened definitions and better detection cannot account for a 70-fold increase (0.04% to nearly 3%). That’s not diagnostic drift — that's an epidemic curve.

Severity Shifts :

Early autism diagnoses (Leo Kanner, 1940s) described profound, unmistakable cases — children often nonverbal and profoundly disabled.

Today’s broader "spectrum" includes many high-functioning individuals, but severe cases are also much more common than ever before .

(If this were just diagnostic inflation, severe autism should not also have skyrocketed — but it has.)

Autism rates in adults:

If the "better diagnosis" theory were true, retrospective diagnosis studies should find similar autism rates in older generations. But large-scale surveys of adults do not find anywhere near today’s childhood rates.

It seems to me that the only rational hypothesis that can explain the curve of that graph is that environmental factors must be at work.

Likely candidates that are being studied include:

Vaccination exposure (especially multiple early-life shots, aluminum adjuvants, not just mercury/thimerosal),

Pesticides (glyphosate, organophosphates),

Heavy metals (lead, mercury, arsenic exposures),

Plastics and endocrine disruptors (BPA, phthalates),

Pharmaceutical exposures (SSRIs and valproate during pregnancy strongly linked),

Nutritional deficiencies (vitamin D, zinc, etc. during gestation),

Maternal immune activation (due to infections, chronic inflammation),

Air pollution, industrial chemicals, and even EMFs (still controversial).

After digging into some of the research myself, my working hypothesis is that autism usually isn’t triggered by a single cause, but by a toxic constellation: genetic vulnerabilities lying dormant until cumulative environmental exposures push the brain past a critical threshold. That said, some factors may be powerful enough on their own to induce the condition in some instances. I’ll be watching with cautious scepticism for whatever the U.S. HHS chooses to reveal in September.

Encouragingly, I also think that some of the damage may be reversible — early studies on gut dysbiosis, for example, suggest that biological repair is possible.

4o did a graph for me, which I published before:

GPT-4o is available to everyone, for free. That’s why I used it here. Why aren’t more people using these tools, instead of parroting the same narratives recycled by the mainstream media and the midwitocracy? Partly, it's because many still haven’t adjusted to the Age of AI—just as people clung to typewriters long after word processors were invented (and some still do). They don't know how to ask the right questions.

But there’s a deeper reason, too. Fear. As we saw during COVID, fear drives people to trust government officials reflexively, even when they'd normally be sceptical. Fear demands a comforting authority, even a corrupt one.

There's also another psychological lure: if you believe autism is 100% genetic, you don’t have to wrestle with any uncomfortable questions about environmental causes. No guilt. No responsibility. But that’s a dangerous and dishonest way of thinking. You shouldn’t feel guilty for decisions made without good information—but you do have a responsibility to face new evidence honestly.

We have to break this cycle of fear and emotional coping, because it shuts down critical thought—and if we can't think critically, we’ll never find real causes or real solutions.

