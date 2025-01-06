The UK PM Keir Starmer today:

Is the call for a national inquiry into the rape gangs that have plagued the UK for decades something that should be dismissed as a ‘Far Right bandwagon’?

There has already been a national Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) in general, chaired by Professor Alexis Jay. This investigation examined how institutions in England and Wales handled their duty to protect children from sexual abuse. As you could guess, the institutions have failed children very badly. The final report was published on October 20, 2022:

I have no doubt that if the recommendations of the report were carried out, things would improve somewhat. However, the chair, Professor Jay, says that none of the recommendations have been implemented over two years later.

Also, as far as I could see, skim-reading the 400+ pages, nothing in the report really analyses the racist side of this abuse that is particularly enraging people, i.e. gangs from one ethnic group predating on another ethnic group. The closest it got to this sort of analysis was here:

One prominent reason that individuals and institutions failed to report child sexual abuse to statutory authorities was a desire to protect an individual or institution from reputational damage. When concerns arose that were politically or professionally inconvenient for an individual to report, they sometimes did not do so. Failing to report an allegation of child sexual abuse out of a misguided sense of wanting to ‘protect their own’, a shared sense of defensiveness or a fear that making a report would bring their community into disrepute also featured in the evidence received. In other instances, factors such as confusing or subjective procedures for handling reports of child sexual abuse led to reports not being made.

In reality, considerable evidence suggests that police and local authorities in the towns and cities plagued by rape gangs turned a blind eye to these crimes out of fear of being accused of racism, Islamophobia, or similar prejudices

In fact, even Professor Jay had written a report 8 years previously that noted this fact:

By far the majority of perpetrators were described as 'Asian' by victims, yet throughout the entire period, councillors did not engage directly with the Pakistani-heritage community to discuss how best they could jointly address the issue. Some councillors seemed to think it was a one-off problem, which they hoped would go away. Several staff described their nervousness about identifying the ethnic origins of perpetrators for fear of being thought racist; others remembered clear direction from their managers not to do so. (p.2).

I think we have a problem, don’t you? And apparently, it’s been going on since the 70s, although it didn’t really get much coverage until the 1990s. I remember a 2004 documentary commissioned by UK TV’s Channel 4 — “Edge of the City”—which exposed this gang rape abuse by men of predominantly Pakistani origin in Bradford, England. It was pulled from the regular schedule and shelved in a graveyard slot, but it was never seen again. Apparently, the police thought it “could inflame racial tension”. No doubt, but surely the truth is what matters more than angry men?

I’ve searched the Internet for this documentary, but it seems to have been secreted away for some reason. Even FOIA requests to Channel 4 fail to produce anything. If anyone finds it, please let me know.

Following Starmer’s reasoning, the leader of the UK opposition party must be some sort of racist “Far Right” figure for wanting a national inquiry into this issue:

And conservative national newspapers like this must be “Far Right” now, too:

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips’ decision to block a public inquiry into the Oldham grooming gangs seems, from the outside, to be almost inexplicable. Children were raped and abused by gangs of men while the authorities failed to protect them.

This is a scandal that should be rooted out entirely, and investigated by the full might of the British state.

This reluctance is not new. Across the country, in towns and in cities, on our streets and in the state institutions designed to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, authorities deliberately turned a blind eye to horrific abuse of largely white children by gangs of men predominantly of Pakistani heritage. Over time, details have come to light about abuse in Rotherham, in Telford, in Rochdale and in dozens of other places. But with the stories released in dribs and drabs, and the details so horrific as to be almost unreadable, the full scale of the scandal has still to reach the public.

The following paragraph makes for difficult reading. But you should read it, if you can. It’s drawn from Judge Peter Rook’s 2013 sentencing of Mohammed Karrar in Oxford. Mohammed prepared his victim “for gang anal rape by using a pump... You subjected her to a gang rape by five or six men. At one point she had four men inside her. A red ball was placed in her mouth to keep her quiet.”

…in a pattern that would repeat itself, Telford’s authorities looked the other way. When an independent review was finally published in 2022, it found police officers described parts of the town as a “no-go area”, while witnesses set out multiple allegations of police corruption and favouritism towards the Pakistani community. Regardless of the reason, the inquiry found that “there was a nervousness about race… bordering on a reluctance to investigate crimes committed by what was described as the ‘Asian’ community”.

And above all, there was the concern over community relations: senior council staff were terrified that the abuse of children “had the potential to start a ‘race riot’”. The result was stasis, despite officials acknowledging in at least one case that abuse by Asian men had gone on for “years and years”.

Confronted with gangs of predominantly Pakistani men targeting predominantly white children, the state knew exactly what to do. For the good of community relations, it had to bury the story.

The investigative report says so much more; I recommend that it be read in full.

For too long, euphemisms like "grooming" have been used to obscure the raw horror of what actually took place: children—vulnerable, frightened, and forgotten—were drugged, raped, trafficked, and brutalized by organized networks of men operating with near-total impunity.

Let's address the elephant in the room: a disproportionate number of perpetrators in these cases were men of Pakistani Muslim heritage, and the majority of their victims were white working-class girls. This fact is not racist to state—it is a statistical and documented reality backed by multiple investigations and court cases. Yet, for years, officials in local councils, police forces, and social services looked the other way out of a paralyzing fear of being labelled racist or Islamophobic.

Ann Cryer, the Labour MP who first raised alarm bells in 2003, was vilified, isolated, and subjected to threats for daring to speak out. Investigative journalists like Andrew Norfolk from The Times exposed layers of institutional cowardice, only to face accusations of stirring racial hatred. Meanwhile, whistleblowers like Maggie Oliver were forced out of their jobs for refusing to remain silent.

Documents and whistleblower accounts reveal an appalling pattern: police officers dismissed vulnerable victims as "troublemakers" or "child prostitutes." Social workers noted abuse but failed to act decisively. Senior officials prioritized "community cohesion" over justice, fearing backlash from powerful community figures or a media firestorm.

We are trapped in a vicious cycle: institutional failures create a void; that void is filled by extremist rhetoric; extremist rhetoric triggers defensive denialism from so-called "progressives," who dismiss concerns as bigotry. And around we go, while victims are lost in the crossfire.

It’s time to break this cycle.

Full Transparency: Every report, every internal memo, and every whistleblower testimony related to these scandals must be made public. Criminal Accountability: Those in positions of authority who failed these children must face criminal investigations. National Inquiry: A fearless, fully independent inquiry must be launched, with powers to compel testimony and access records. Community Integration: Honest discussions about integration, cultural practices, and the responsibilities of community leaders must take place without fear of being smeared as racist. Focus on Victims: The survivors of these crimes deserve lifelong support, not just token compensation.

The British people deserve the truth—not sanitized, not obscured, but raw and unfiltered. Only then can there be accountability, and only then can there be healing. The victims deserve better. That’s not a “Far Right” bandwagon. It’s simple humanity, truth, and justice.

