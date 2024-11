If you’re in the UK, you might like to sign this:

Another election might provide an opportunity for politicians to openly challenge the ongoing escalation of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East—both of which carry the grave risk of culminating in a nuclear catastrophe. To put it differently, can the current government be steered off its perilous course by any means other than electoral upheaval?

Or, you could just stay asleep and hope it’s just another nightmare.

