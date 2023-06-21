But It's Peer-Reviewed!

Share this postBut It's Peer-Reviewed!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchBut It's Peer-Reviewed!Even if “Peer-Reviewed” Wasn’t Corrupted (Which It Is), Selective Publication by Big Pharma Fatally Flaws the Whole Process.Mathew AldredJun 21, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postBut It's Peer-Reviewed!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred