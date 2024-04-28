“Professor Simon”, real name Simon Holland, is a filmmaker and YouTuber who I find entertaining and he seems to be sincerely trying to question strange phenomena from a scientific point of view. He posted something that really interested me a few hours ago:

After watching many hours of his work, I have every reason to believe that Simon is convinced that it was Spooks who hacked his account. I wonder how many times intelligence services have hacked other accounts to alter the algorithms that determine what we do or do not see.

Also, very interestingly, it was not his videos about British EMP weapons etc. that seem to have annoyed them the most, but his discussion of the military anthrax experiments on a certain Scottish Island that shall not be named here for obvious reasons; only joking, it was Gruinard Island and the experiments are openly discussed on Wikipedia. Or, was it the interest he was raising about secret military bases in Scotland?

As I’ve found out from research for this Substack, damming information is out there, but most people aren’t aware of it because they tend to only know what the algorithms feed them. It’s all about asking the “right questions” if you want to know what is happening in reality, but that usually requires a bit of imagination (and perseverance). Alter the algorithms, which you can do even with keyword changes, and you alter the number of people who will be informed on any given subject. And, since we live in democracies (sort of), the numbers are important. Anyway, that’s my best guess. What do you think?

I encourage you to read the Gruinard Island Wikipedia page. Besides the horrifying nature of secret biowarfare development, I was disturbed to find that this was their solution:

To decontaminate Gruinard Island, 280 tonnes of formaldehyde solution diluted in sea water was sprayed over all 485 acres (196 hectares) of the island and the worst-contaminated topsoil around the dispersal site was removed. Run-off from the formaldehyde seeped into the ocean and slowly led to the destruction of intertidal organisms such as barnacles, crustaceans, and seaweed. By 2000, research into intertidal organisms recovery launched and is still ongoing; however, researchers from that survey project in 2007 have said that “recolonization is ongoing, rather than complete.”

Interestingly, my long-time readers will know that I uploaded the UK TV series “Utopia”, which I highly recommend (link below). In that series, there is a scene using ideas from the Gruinard Island experiment.

Share