British Labour Party Advisor on Small Farmers: "This is an industry we could do without"
'Do to them what Thatcher did to the miners'.
From former special advisor to the British Labour Party, John McTernan:
“This is an industry we could do without”.
I think he just said the quiet part out loud: the collectivist, authoritarian elites view small farmers as their enemy; they’d rather have large corporations in cahoots with the state take over food production. This will be especially profitable when we’re eating nothing but ze bugs.
