Final Transmission from Station 7 (formerly the Wendy’s off I-95):

In what geopolitical experts are calling either “the final symptom of late-stage capitalism” or simply “Saturday,” President Trump has reportedly repositioned two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to a particularly spicy meme posted by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s “We Swear We’re Still Relevant” Committee.

The war began—as all apocalypses do—with petty vanity. Senator Lindsey “Goad-and-Glory-My-Golf-Swing-Is-Bigger-Than-My-Conscience” Graham fired off a sternly worded tweet toward Moscow, only to be ratioed into the Mariana Trench. Medvedev replied by mocking Graham’s golf handicap. Trump, moved by either fierce loyalty or a tainted Filet-O-Fish, leapt to Graham’s defence like a golden retriever handed the nuclear football.

“Get the football,” he barked at a trembling Mar-a-Lago intern. “The real one. Not the game-day one.”

“Sir, what happened?” the intern asked, spilling a tray of Diet Cokes.

“Dmitry was nasty. He said Lindsey has soft wrists. Totally unfair. Totally war.”

And just like that, the Doomsday Clock skipped to midnight.

Medvedev, refusing to be out-memed, fired off a twelve-part thread about “Dead Hand”—Russia’s Cold War-era nuclear revenge system, built to annihilate Earth even if Moscow’s entire leadership was dead or drunk. His thread ended simply: “#Cope.”

Trump fired back with an ultimatum: end the war in Ukraine by Friday, or face tariffs so severe the Mongol invasion would look like a limited-time sale on patio furniture.

The public barely noticed. Betting markets opened on which city would be vaporised first (Las Vegas, 3-to-1). One viral post summed it up: “Mutually assured destruction is just student loan forgiveness with better CGI.”

“WE are ready,” Trump boomed from a Florida bunker, flanked by Mike Lindell and a team of artisanal water sommeliers. By “WE,” he meant himself and thirty-eight billionaires already evacuated to private islands, subsisting on Wagyu, adrenochrome, and cryogenically frozen Labradoodles.

Meanwhile, the planet’s surface collapsed into barter. A can of corned beef hash could get you a ride on a feral Labradoodle in a tactical vest. The last surviving fact-checkers on X were frantically trying to annotate incoming warheads:

“Partly False – Trajectory confirmed, payload disputed.”

But at least the apocalypse was inclusive. Black, white, gay, straight—everyone now united in wrestling over the last expired tin of peaches with a broken spork and a flickering sense of irony.

The Nobel Peace Prize Committee, in its final act, posthumously awarded Trump, Medvedev, and Elon Musk the inaugural Accelerationist Détente Prize. Criteria included:

– Starting WWIII from a smartphone and X app

– Posting “lol cope” beneath a livestream of mushroom clouds

– Selling commemorative crater NFTs from bunkers with NFT-free WiFi

A final dispatch reached the dying internet from a man powering Christmas lights off a car battery in his flooded basement:

“We? Who the hell is ‘WE’?” he typed into the void. “WE sure as hell ain’t me… Though I did get a great deal on this canned ham from Instacart before the satellites fell. Use code APOCALYPSE15 for 15% off your final order.”

