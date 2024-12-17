Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s overstimulated bobblehead and Canadian-Ukrainian Ice and Drama Queen of the globalist elites, has momentarily exited the stage—just in time to avoid becoming Justin Trudeau’s sacrificial offering to collapsing polls and an economy flatter than a polar bear rug. But no doubt she’ll be partnering up with her antipodean counterpart, Dame Ardern, before too long - the Bilderbergers and Davos Men need political mercenaries with no heart to do their evil bidding.

Freeland’s resignation letter—crafted with just the right ratio of faux humility and martyrdom—claims “irreconcilable differences” with Trudeau over government handouts. Curiously, her enthusiasm for funnelling billions to Ukraine remained despite Canadian families picking which kid skips dinner this week.

Witnesses reported hearing her hiss as she stormed out of the room: “You’ll never understand Klaus’s vision, Justin. You’re just a pretty sock puppet.”

Supporters hailed Freeland’s resignation as “principled defiance,” a technocratic Joan of Arc martyring herself on the pyre of Trudeau’s incompetence. However, critics have pointed out that Joan of Arc didn’t burn everything down before being tied to the stake. Freeland, by contrast, left a smouldering Canada behind—bank accounts frozen, food inflation sky-high, and working-class dissent trampled under Louboutin heels and horse hooves.

From Bankster-Freezer to Globalist Patron Saint

Let’s not forget her career highlights, milestones in the history of elite authoritarianism:

She froze bank accounts without a warrant, not out of necessity but sheer innovation. Why send riot cops when you can starve your peasants electronically?

She gave billions to a foreign war, then wagged her finger at Canadians rationing eggs, declaring “inflationary pay raises” selfish.

She shaped the economy to such dysfunctional heights that even Klaus Schwab reportedly muttered, “Mein Gott, this is bold.”

Freeland may be gone, but rest assured, her failings will be celebrated where it matters: in Davos. Like all good technocrats, she’s mastered the art of failing upwards. Expect her next starring role at Bilderberg, where she’ll deliver keynote addresses like:

“How to Starve Your Citizens Without Missing Brunch.”

When reached for comment, Klaus Schwab reportedly said, through a smile resembling a shark: “She is the perfect steward of the Great Reset—a leader who can crush dissent and still sip champagne with grace.”

Once a Journalist, Now a Jet-Setter

Freeland wasn’t always Canada’s answer to Nurse Ratched. Once upon a time, she was a journalist—ironically, a chronicler of the “new super-elite.” She even warned us about them! How poetic that she traded her pen for a boarding pass to their gilded jetstream.

From humble scribbler to Davos darling, Freeland’s arc reads like a twisted Cinderella story: instead of glass slippers, she got private security escorts; instead of happily ever after, she settled for making peasants pay $9 for butter while lecturing them about sacrifice.

Her Magnum Opus: Financial Terrorism

Freeland’s true masterstroke came during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests, where she perfected the art of crushing dissent digitally. Who needs police batons when you can freeze a father’s account for buying diesel?

“Financial chokeholds,” Soros was rumoured to say, raising a glass from afar, “such a refreshing twist on an old classic.”

Vague rhetoric was key. The truckers were “terrorists,” or perhaps “mischief-makers.” When challenged, her rationale was airtight: “It’s about safety. Your safety. Mostly my safety.”

That’s the Freeland Doctrine: authoritarianism wrapped in concern, seasoned with moral superiority, and served cold over a compliant media buffet.

The Ukraine Obsession and Grandpa’s Ghost

No Chrystia Freeland profile is complete without acknowledging her dogged advocacy for Ukraine—a noble cause where billions of Canadian dollars vanish faster than uncomfortable questions about her grandfather’s Nazi-propagandist past.

The newspaper Krakivski Visti, under Grandpa Chomiak’s leadership, churned out anti-Semitic articles and Nazi-approved messaging while Hitler’s forces laid waste to Eastern Europe. Freeland’s response? Smilingly dismissing any mention of this uncomfortable history as Russian disinformation before doubling down and inviting a veteran Ukrainian Nazi to the Canadian Parliament when they held court to Zelensky - stunning and brave.

Canadian historians whispered about this familial skeleton for years. Still, Freeland remained steadfast: “Grandpa was a freedom fighter,” she insisted, perfecting the art of revisionist heritage while critics wondered how anti-Jewish propaganda fits into a tale of heroism.

“Focus on today’s tyrants, not yesterday’s relatives,” Freeland might as well have snapped, no doubt, while polishing talking points for her next Davos panel on combating “digital extremism.”

Critics of her wartime largesse—those daring to ask if Canadians struggling to afford apples should fund foreign conflicts—were predictably branded:

Kremlin puppets,

Ironically, “fascist” adjacent “disinformation spreaders.”

Or, worst of all, people who “just don’t get it.”

And therein lies the brilliance. Freeland turned righteous dissent into treason. She wasn’t robbing taxpayers; she was saving the world for the elites!

99.999% Toxic, Certified Elite-Approved

While Freeland’s absence leaves a void for Canada’s overclass (who will freeze accounts now?), let’s remember she’s not totally toxic, as Trump claims. Just mostly toxic. She’ll thrive outside Canada, where her talents are in high demand: starving protesters, funding wars, and selling dystopia as progress.

Asked about Freeland’s departure, Trudeau blinked vacantly, then checked his phone:

“Who cares about Chrystia? The only one I need is @theJagmeetSingh.”

As Canadians lick their wounds and count their coins, Freeland will rise to new heights—a jet-bound heroine of the Davos class, proof that the authoritarian spirit never resigns.

“You’ll own nothing,” Klaus Schwab declared, “and Chrystia will be fine.”

