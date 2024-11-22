The Pentagon - In a press conference drenched in patriotic bombast, Major Sanctus Bellator, the freshly appointed head of the Pentagon, vowed to dismantle the Military-Industrial Complex and end all wars, except those fulfilling Bible prophecy. “I will not be another cog in the war machine, entangling America in costly proxy wars and foreign coups,” he declared, standing before an enormous backdrop featuring an American flag emblazoned with an eagle clutching a bloody sword in one talon and a child targeting AI drone controller in the other.

Bellator continued his speech with a thunderous declaration: ‘We will not be pawns of the military-industrial complex! We will only serve one master: God… and, occasionally, Raytheon.’ The room erupted in applause as the sound of chainmail rustling echoed like sanctified ASMR.

Bellator’s fiery rhetoric struck a chord with many, but some critics couldn’t help but notice his apparent soft spot for wars of a certain vintage—namely, those waged in the name of God. Observers pointed to the massive Jerusalem Cross tattoo covering his right pectoral, a symbol famously associated with the Crusades. Bellator, whose name literally translates to “Holy Warrior” in Latin, wears the ink with pride, calling it "a reminder of my deep commitment to safeguarding liberty, oil, and the dollar as world reserve currency.”

The Crusader Vibes Are Strong

The tattoos don’t stop there. Bellator’s bicep sports the phrase Deus Vult ("God wills it"), a rallying cry of medieval Crusaders. While historians link the phrase to Pope Urban II’s infamous 1095 sermon launching the First Crusade, Bellator insists it’s “more about inspiration than invasion.” He explained that the tattoo became especially meaningful during his time at Guantanamo Bay, where his colleagues spearheaded “freedom baptisms”—a water-based interrogation technique rebranded for PR purposes.

For those who doubt his ideological leanings, Major Bellator’s bestselling manifesto, American Crusader, removed any ambiguity. The book reads like a mashup of Tom Clancy and 11th-century religious zealotry, advocating for “pushing back the Islamist Muslim hordes” from what Bellator describes as the "New Holy Land” (The American-Israeli Empire and all the other countries willing to become aircraft carriers/nuclear targets).

He also devotes an entire chapter to the Schofield Bible, crediting it with his strategic worldview. “The dispensationalist framework,” Bellator explained, “isn’t just theology—it’s a battle plan.” The chapter has sparked controversy, particularly Bellator’s claim that funding the Temple’s reconstruction will ensure “a geopolitical trifecta: divine favour, oil, and the expedited return of Christ.” He suggested that the Pentagon allocate a portion of its black budget to “temple-related infrastructure.” When asked if this was an appropriate use of military funds, Bellator replied, “You can’t put a price tag on the End Times.”

In an eyebrow-raising twist, Bellator endorsed a Pentagon initiative to send five genetically modified red heifers to Israel, ostensibly to support “cultural exchange programs.” When pressed on their religious significance, Bellator grinned. Red heifers are necessary for the purification rites of the Third Temple, which some believe is a precursor to the Rapture. “Look, I’m just saying, you can’t fight the final battle if the stage isn’t set. Deus Vult.”

Proxy Wars? Deus Vult.

Mere hours after his appointment, the Pentagon greenlit a covert operation in a country that no one had heard of until it trended on Twitter under #RegimeChange2024. When questioned about the intervention, Bellator responded cryptically: “Sometimes, to protect America, you must liberate others—whether they ask for it or not. Deus Vult.”

Rumors of Bellator’s military strategies have only fueled the intrigue. According to insiders, his first official directive was to rename drone strikes as “airborne crusades,” complete with Latin mottos inscribed on the drones for “spiritual resonance.” His office is reportedly exploring partnerships with defence contractors to develop “faith-based precision missiles,” marketed under the slogan, Guided by God, Powered by Freedom.

When asked how renaming drone strikes as 'airborne crusades' aligns with dismantling the military-industrial complex, Bellator laughed. “Semantics matter. If you rebrand the sword as a ploughshare, it’s still sharp, but now it’s righteous.”

Bellator’s faith-based missiles are available in three tiers: Economy, Holy Warrior, and Platinum Pilgrim. Each comes with a curated playlist of Gregorian chants for added sanctity.

Defence contractors are also reportedly rolling out Crusader NFTs, offering buyers a chance to sponsor a single-use blessed missile. The proceeds will fund God’s Army of Lobbyists™.

Mixed Reactions From Critics and Supporters

Bellator’s unapologetic embrace of medieval imagery has predictably divided the nation. “Finally, a leader who respects heritage warfare,” commented one supporter, spotted wearing a chainmail MCGA hat - Make Crusades Great Again! Another, sipping from a pewter tankard labelled Deus Vult Coffee Co., called Bellator “the holy warrior America needs.”

Bellator’s supporters, dubbed the Deus Vult Brigade, organized a ‘March for Freedom’ featuring floats of chariots pulled by pickup trucks, a live reenactment of the Siege of Jerusalem, and a chainmail fashion show sponsored by Blackwater Tactical Gear.

But not everyone is on board. A group of historians issued a joint statement condemning Bellator’s “dangerous fetishization of the Crusades,” warning that his tattoos, rhetoric, and policies risk resurrecting centuries-old justifications for religious warfare. Social media has been less restrained.

@CrusaderStan420: "I ordered my Deus Vult tactical vest on Amazon today. Next stop: defending the homeland from the Saracens we’ve been funding for years #HolyHomelandSecurity"

@TradWifeHottie: "Bellator’s drones come inscribed with Deus Vult and feature hymn playlists. Truly, war has never been so holy. #WWJDrones"

@FreedomPriestess: "People mock Bellator for his ‘Crusader chic,’ but remember: chainmail is sustainable, reusable, and almost bullet-resistant. #FashionWithFaith"

@GodsTankDriver: "I’ll admit I doubted Bellator, but renaming tanks the ‘Chariots of Christ’ was the move that got me. #DeusApproved #NewCrusadeEnergy"

@AmazonFanboy: "Just bought my Deus Vult tactical hoodie and chainmail boxers. Waiting on Prime delivery before the next holy war. #BellatorApproved #CrusaderMerch"

Meanwhile, libertarian critics have coined the moniker “The Crusader Who Loved Big Brother,” pointing to the hypocrisy of Bellator’s anti-interventionist claims and his enthusiastic support for AI-driven surveillance programs. Branded as "Holy Homeland Security," the system uses facial recognition to “detect unholy threats before they metastasize - heretical looks, etc.” When pressed about the contradiction, Bellator dismissed concerns, saying, “Freedom isn’t free. Sometimes, it costs your metadata.”

The Future of American Warfare

Bellator wrapped up his press conference with a dramatic flourish, raising his fist and shouting, “We will not be puppets! We will not fight proxy wars! Unless God wills it.” The room erupted in applause, though some reporters noted the audible clink of chainmail as attendees rose to their feet.

As of press time, an anonymous Pentagon source leaked details of a new military initiative code-named “Operation Deus Ex Machina,” which reportedly aims to “combat theological cyber-terrorism” and “liberate atheistic algorithms” from Silicon Valley. When questioned, Bellator smirked and cryptically replied, “You’ll see. Just like in 1099.”

At the same time, in a move that surprised even his inner circle, Bellator replaced his security detail with knights in full plate armour, insisting that modern bodyguards ‘lack the moral fibre of medieval warriors.’ The knights reportedly patrol the Pentagon on horseback, wielding ceremonial lances engraved with military-grade QR codes.

Divine Dominion Doctrine

Perhaps most audaciously, Bellator has introduced the "Divine Dominion Doctrine" into military training curricula. This doctrine teaches soldiers that their military service is part of a larger cosmic battle between good and evil. This blending of religious teaching with military training has sparked fierce debates within the ranks, with some service members embracing the call to be "warriors of faith". In contrast, others criticize it as a move to morph the military into a zealot legion, answering more to ecclesiastical authorities than to the secular Constitution.

Ecclesiastical Engineering Corps

Bellator's latest venture, the "Ecclesiastical Engineering Corps," aims to redesign military hardware with religious iconography to "inspire righteousness" on the battlefield. Plans include embedding crosses into drone casings and inscribing scripture on missile guidance systems, purportedly to ensure that every military operation is sanctified. This blending of religious motifs with lethal weaponry has been met with a mix of ridicule and horror on the global stage, with many international observers condemning the U.S. for trivializing sacred symbols by incorporating them into instruments of war.

The Crusader’s Bible

Amidst his controversial manoeuvres, Bellator announced another groundbreaking initiative: the launch of the “Crusader’s Bible.” This exclusive edition combines the King James Bible with strategic military documents, including the Art of War, AI drone operation manuals, and a guide to ethical warmongering—each section annotated with Bellator’s enthusiastic rhetoric about divine warfare and American destiny.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with legendary patriot singer Lee Brownwood to promote the Crusader’s Bible,” Bellator beamed during a press briefing, his chainmail subtly clinking under his uniform. “Who doesn’t swell with pride at ‘God Bless the CIA-MIC-USA’? It’s time we put that sentiment back into our strategic planning and everyday life. This Bible isn’t just a book; it’s a battle plan for the soul of America.”

Priced at a mere $99.99—because "freedom isn't free," as Bellator joked—the Bible includes the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Art of War, an AI drone manual, and what Bellator calls the “Declaration of Divine Dominion,” a manifesto arguing that America's founding was not just by the people, but also by divine command.

“Religion in every classroom is what’s missing in this once-great country,” Bellator continued. “And not just any religion—we need the militant, triumphant Christianity of the Crusades. That’s why every Crusader’s Bible comes with a pledge to restore America’s divine path and a free chainmail coif to remind us that we are warriors of faith.”

As Bellator wrapped up his announcement, he raised a gilded cross high above his head, declaring, “Deus Vult! Let’s Make America Pray Again our way—whether they like it or not. After all, what’s a little theocracy among true patriots?”

The response has been polarized, with the Deus Vult Brigade hailing the move as a return to America's "righteous roots." At the same time, libertarian groups prepare for legal battles against what they view as an alarming blend of church, state, and military - a New Christendom.

In unrelated news, Amazon reported a 400% increase in sales of chainmail shirts, now available with Prime delivery under the “Crusader Chic” collection.

Questions for readers: How much of the above satire is based on facts, and how much is purely imaginative? If we are still here in 2028, how much of this satire will have proven to be prophetic, and how much will be seen merely as dark absurdist humour? This assumes, of course, that the current senile president isn’t allowed to press the Big Red Button before 20 January. What a time to be alive!

