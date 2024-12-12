International Coalition Declares Syria Liberated

In a glorious spectacle of calculated destruction, the "International Stability and Democracy Coalition" has declared Syria liberated. After decades of relentless bombing, shadowy arms deals, and the systematic dismantling of a nation, the fruits of this labour now lie in plain view: a hellscape of crumbled cities, thriving organ markets, and militias governing by whim and terror. What’s not to like?

"Mission Accomplished," intoned coalition spokespeople before a banner salvaged from the ashes of Iraq. Shredded UN resolutions fluttered to the ground like confetti, each fragment a reminder of treaties defiled and principles trampled. The audience erupted in applause, drowning out the distant screams of those trapped beneath the rubble.

Historic Victory for Peace and Democracy

“This is a landmark day for freedom,” crowed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his smile stretching across the smouldering horizon like a jagged scar. Behind him, Israeli jets dutifully turned what little remained of Damascus into powder. In Washington, a State Department official called the operation "an exemplary case of strategic foresight," as refugee camps filled to bursting with the liberated.

“We’ve brought stability to the region,” claimed a Pentagon spokesperson, their words as beautifully hollow as the bombed-out hospitals dotting Syria’s landscape. Aid convoys, laden with arms for insurgents, tactfully bypassed the starving multitudes.

From Extremism to Leadership: The Rise of Muhammad al-Jalani

The wonderfully surreal nature of the Syrian conflict came into sharper focus with revelations that the CIA and the Pentagon funded rival factions of terrorists. The CIA funnelled millions to “moderate rebels,” many of whom defected to al-Qaeda affiliates, while the Pentagon armed groups to counter ISIS, inadvertently clashing with CIA-backed forces.

“It’s not incompetence,” explained a defence official. “It’s strategic ambiguity. By funding everyone, we hedge our bets.” Critics, however, described the policy as “funding your enemy’s enemy who is also your enemy.”

In a masterstroke of geopolitical irony, al-Qaeda-linked forces rebranded themselves as "partners in democracy." “9/11 was just business; this is politics,” quipped a Pentagon spokesperson, dodging questions about billions funnelled to factions like Muhammad al-Jalani’s. Jalani, known for public executions, has transitioned from “head chopper” to “pragmatic governor,” earning glowing Western media profiles as a "Middle Eastern Mandela."

Meanwhile, Syria’s Christian population faces extermination or exile under the rule of insurgents-turned-politicians. Once numbering in the hundreds of thousands, these communities now endure forced conversions, executions, and systematic targeting. Western officials praise Jalani’s “inclusive vision” while standing before the ruins of ancient churches. “This is democracy in action,” remarked a U.S. envoy as Aleppo’s smouldering cathedral collapsed in the background.

Operation Inherent Resolve: Infinite Mission Creep

While Syria’s landscapes were pulverized under "Operation Inherent Resolve," coalition generals took victory laps on podiums while redefining mission objectives in real time. "This isn’t about simply defeating ISIS," one general declared, pivoting seamlessly to counter-Iran narratives. "Or al-Qaeda, when we can arm them and use them as pawns in the big game.”

The Pentagon’s PowerPoint presentations dazzled audiences with intricate charts illustrating "progress": from cities bombed to rubble to humanitarian aid budgets spent on high-tech weaponry. "For every bomb dropped, a heart is liberated," read one slide, juxtaposed against drone footage of a collapsing hospital.

Mission creep—a staple of modern intervention—soon expanded Operation Inherent Resolve’s scope to include rebuilding destroyed areas. "We’re here to break things and then help fix them, for a modest fee," boasted a contractor awarded a billion-dollar reconstruction bid. Critics pointed out that the contractors often subcontracted to the same militias that necessitated intervention in the first place. "It’s a self-sustaining ecosystem," quipped a cynical State Department insider. "Like a snake eating its own tail, but with better PR."

The Ukrainian Intervention: A Lesson in Proxy Irony

Not content with simply watching the devastation from the sidelines, Ukraine has entered the fray, weaponizing its own conflict expertise for export. In a covert operation dubbed "Operation Hedge Your Bets," Ukrainian intelligence agents reportedly deployed a fleet of kamikaze drones and seasoned drone operators to aid rebel forces in Idlib. These forces, notably Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), are the same factions once condemned in the West as al-Qaeda affiliates. “We’re just supporting freedom fighters,” a Ukrainian official remarked without a hint of irony.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian arms—traded through shadowy intermediaries—have flooded the region, adding to the chaotic symphony of weaponry fueling the conflict. "It’s a win-win," quipped a Kyiv defence strategist. "We drain Russia’s resources in Syria while showcasing our drone tech for potential buyers."

Russian officials, enraged by this audacious move, accused Ukraine of "conducting dirty operations in the Middle East." Yet, Ukraine’s gambit has reportedly bolstered rebel advances, turning the tide in key battles while deepening the already labyrinthine tangle of alliances and enmities.

“This is how modern geopolitics works,” proclaimed a NATO spokesperson when asked about Ukraine’s role. "If you’re not funding a proxy war, are you even a sovereign nation?"

Timber Sycamore: A Legacy of Chaos and Irony

The CIA’s covert Timber Sycamore program, designed to arm and train Syrian rebels, epitomizes the wonderful dark comedy of foreign intervention. Launched with great secrecy in 2012, it aimed to topple Bashar al-Assad’s regime but succeeded primarily in flooding the region’s black markets with American-made weapons. Assault rifles, mortars, and rocket-propelled grenades, originally intended for "vetted" opposition forces, found their way into the hands of al-Qaeda affiliates and shadowy militias within months. Critics joked that the only thing Timber Sycamore didn’t supply was a how-to manual for overthrowing regimes. But they were wrong, of course - that’s the first thing the CIA hand out.

“It was a masterpiece of strategic improvisation,” quipped one defence analyst. "We armed everyone except the Girl Scouts." The program’s failure to vet its recipients led to beautiful absurdities like rebels armed with U.S. TOW missiles fighting alongside groups the U.S. had officially designated as terrorists. Meanwhile, Jordanian intelligence officials reportedly stole weapons shipments, sold them on the black market, and used the profits to buy luxury cars.

Even within the Obama administration, Timber Sycamore was a contentious issue. "We’re spending millions to turn Syria into a dystopian arms bazaar," complained one official. The program’s results were equally grim: a fragmented opposition, emboldened extremists, and a region awash in weaponry. “It’s like giving matches to arsonists and then wondering why everything’s on fire,” another critic noted. But who doesn’t like to see the world burn?

The program officially ended in 2017, with its architects quietly conceding that it had neither toppled Assad nor stabilized the region. Yet its legacy endures in the smouldering ruins of Syria and the networks of arms dealers it enriched. "Timber Sycamore wasn’t just a covert operation," said one commentator. "It was a monument to the hubris of trying to control chaos."

Israel’s Preemptive Security Measures: The Ever-Expanding Buffer Zone

In the aftermath of Assad’s regime toppling, Israel wasted no time demonstrating its strategic priorities. Citing the threat of "extremists" gaining access to weapons, Israel launched airstrikes on missile and chemical stockpiles, with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar declaring it a necessary act to ensure regional safety. Over the following days, Israel expanded the scope of its campaign, targeting over 350 Syrian military installations and reportedly destroying the entirety of Syria’s navy.

Not content with airstrikes alone, Israeli forces crossed into Syria, positioning troops within five villages inside the demilitarized zone east of the Golan Heights. This move, a direct violation of the 1974 ceasefire agreement, was justified as a "limited and temporary" measure. The U.N., ever reliable in its ineffectiveness, politely reminded Israel that its actions contravened international agreements, a reminder as substantial as smoke against the wind.

For the thousands of Syrians still living in the occupied Golan Heights, this escalation rekindled fears of further displacement. "Israel’s definition of security is ever-expanding," noted Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst on Israel-Palestine. "Today it’s five villages; tomorrow it could be a new border." In the name of preemptive defence, Israel’s tanks rolled across lines drawn half a century ago, their engines echoing the message: history’s rules do not apply when you’re the one writing it.

Final Curtain

At a UN press conference, the Secretary-General unveiled plans for a "Middle Eastern Peace Museum" in Damascus. Interactive exhibits would feature simulated airstrikes and virtual-reality war crimes, with proceeds funding future interventions. The museum’s slogan? "Never Again, Again and Again."

As the conference ended, a Syrian child scavenged for food in the ruins of her home, the hum of drones a constant reminder of her liberation.

