Buenos AIs—In a dazzling display of innovation and unflinching commitment to liberty, President Mileye’s administration has unveiled the AI Inquisition for Vigilant Freedom (AIVF), a groundbreaking initiative that promises to defend freedom with the precision of machine learning and the vigilance of round-the-clock surveillance.

The libertarian leader, known for his fiery rhetoric against government overreach, has courageously decided that the best way to protect individual liberty is by monitoring everything individuals do. The AIVF, described by insiders as “the Tesla of public safety,” will patrol the streets, the dark web, and even your cousin’s poorly thought-out WhatsApp group memes to ensure Argentechnica remains a beacon of freedom.

“Freedom Can Only Be Safe if It’s Watched,” Declares Mileye

Speaking to a crowd of supporters who cheered between glances at their now AI-analyzed phones, President Mileye explained the brilliance of his plan.

“True libertarianism means being free from fear,” he said. “And what better way to eliminate fear than by predicting crime before it happens? The state isn’t growing—it’s becoming smarter. And when the state is smarter, you’re freer. That’s libertarian math.”

The AIVF will use advanced technologies like facial recognition, real-time video analytics, and machine learning to detect threats to liberty—such as unlicensed barbeques, jaywalking, and potentially subversive tweets.

A Cost-Free Masterstroke

Critics, who are probably just jealous, have questioned the costs of deploying drones, robots, and a nationwide network of AI-driven surveillance. But the Mileye administration assured taxpayers that the program is budget-neutral.

“It’s practically free because we’re using algorithms,” explained a spokesperson for the Ministry of Predictive Protection (MPP). “And algorithms, as we all know, run on logic and freedom, not money.”

The government even hinted at a future where the AIVF might fund itself by issuing fines to anyone caught committing a pre-crime. The AI Pre-Crime Fine Forecasting Fund would extract contributions based on the statistical probabilities of jaywalking, incorrect recycling, or laughing at the President. And with AI now capable of interpreting even the most cryptic memes, no subversive thought goes unnoticed by the benevolent gaze of Mileye’s administration.

Critics? More Like Freedom-Haters

Some naysayers—probably socialist infiltrators—have called the AIVF a slippery slope toward surveillance overreach. But Mileye supporters see this as nothing more than petty whining from people who don’t appreciate innovation.

“Listen, if you’re not doing anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about,” said one citizen as he nervously wiped fingerprints off his Mate cup. “The government isn’t spying on us. It’s just helping us be better versions of ourselves.”

A Glorious Future of Predictive Liberty

Thanks to the AIVF, Argentechnica is poised to become the freest nation on earth, where the government knows exactly what you’re doing at all times to ensure you’re free to do it.

When asked if this system might contradict libertarian principles, a spokesperson for the administration laughed, “Liberty isn’t about less government; it’s about better government—government so efficient it knows what you need before you do. That’s true freedom!”

Mileye’s approval ratings are soaring as Argentechnicans realize that freedom really is best protected by a benevolent, all-seeing AI. As the president himself proclaimed, “Big Brother isn’t just watching you—he’s liberating you. He’s caring. He’s sharing. He’s there when you don’t even know you need him. That’s not just surveillance; it’s solidarity.”

But why are they wearing the anti-scan goggles?

