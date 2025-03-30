I’m surprised legacy media covered this one.

…as many as ten nurses who work on the floor have been diagnosed with different brain tumors over the last few years, some cancerous and some not. She says three have had surgery and believes the hospital has not been supportive enough.

The hospital confirms it has been investigating since December and has interviewed ten nurses, six of whom it says have differing brain tumors.

The investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor.

I suppose it depends on how you define ‘environmental.’ In the conventional regulatory sense, vaccines are not classified as environmental exposures. However, if we define "environmental" more broadly—as anything introduced into or imposed upon a population within a shared setting (like a workplace or hospital)—then mandatory vaccines could be considered part of the occupational environment. I wonder if the hospital considered the immune suppression and DNA frame-shifting aspects of the modRNA vaccines into account.

