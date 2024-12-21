TL;DR

This study shows that atrazine, a widely used herbicide, damages the brain's hypothalamus by killing neurons and triggering inflammation. It tries to recruit neural stem cells (HtNSCs) to repair the damage, but atrazine causes these cells to age prematurely and lose their ability to heal effectively. This happens because atrazine activates a stress response pathway in cells, making them "burn out" faster.

The findings suggest that atrazine exposure may increase the risk of brain diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's by blocking the brain's natural repair system. Targeting the stress response pathway might help reduce these harmful effects.

From the paper:

Atrazine (AT), a widely utilized chemical herbicide, causes widespread contamination of agricultural waterbodies. Recently, exposure to AT has been linked to the development of age-related neurodegenerative diseases (NDs), suggesting its neurotoxicity potential. As an endocrine disruptor, AT targets the hypothalamus,a crucial part of the neuroendocrine system. However, the toxicological mechanism of AT exposure to the hypothalamus and its correlation with ND development remain unexplored. Our results indicated that AT exposure caused significant morphological and structural damage to the hypothalamus, leading to the loss of mature and intact neurons and microglial activation. Furthermore, hypothalamic neural stem cells (HtNSCs) were recruited to areas of neuronal damage caused by AT. Through in vivo and in vitroexperiments, we clarified the outcomes of AT-induced HtNSC recruitment alongside the loss of mature/intact neurons. Mechanistically, AT induces senescence in these recruited HtNSCs by activating integrated stress response signaling. This consequently hinders the repair of damaged neurons by inhibiting HtNSCproliferation and differentiation. Overall, our findings underscore the pivotal role of the integrated stress response pathway in AT-induced HtNSC senescence and hypothalamic damage. Additionally, the present study offers novel perspectives to understand the mechanisms of AT-induced neurotoxicity and provides preliminary evidence linking AT contamination to the development of NDs

Atrazine is widely used in many countries, including America, Canada, and Australia. So, unsurprisingly, it’s in the water and food supply:

Here’s what the EPA thinks about it:

Atrazine Summary 120KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Atrazine is most commonly used on corn crops, with a large proportion of usage in the “Corn Belt” of the U.S., predominantly in the Midwest (1, 2). Atrazine is also used on sugarcane crops; and on roadway grasses, golf course turf, and residential lawns, predominantly in the Southeastern U.S. (1, 2). The primary target of atrazine in humans and animals is the endocrine (hormonal) system (1, 2). Studies thus far suggest that atrazine is an endocrine disruptor; an agent that has been shown to alter the natural hormonal system in animals (1, 2). Implications of possible endocrine disruption for children’s health are related to effects during pregnancy and during sexual development, though few studies are available. Increased risks for preterm delivery and intrauterine growth retardation have been associated with atrazine exposure (4, 5). Atrazine exposure has been shown to result in delays or changes in pubertal development in experimental animal studies (6-12). Recent studies of atrazine exposure of frogs suggest atrazine may impact sexual development, though the U.S. EPA concluded that data are currently insufficient to draw conclusions, and implications of these data for children’s health remain unclear (1, 2). Studies of non-mammalian species are not included in the TEACH Database. There is minimal evidence suggesting possible carcinogenic effects of atrazine exposure (1, 2, 13). Chlorinated metabolites (break-down products) of atrazine are generated in animal tissues, soil, and water; and are considered to be equal in toxicity to atrazine (1). Exposure to children can occur primarily from ingestion of contaminated drinking water, and from dermal contact or ingestion following agricultural and lawn applications (1-3)

Effects reported in adults (human and experimental animals) include shortening of estrous cycle length, attenuation of the LH (leutenizing hormone) surge, decreases in pituitary hormone levels, ovarian histopathology (changes in ovarian tissue), and liver effects including increased serum lipids and liver enzymes, and liver histopathology (2). Other effects on the central nervous system, immune system, and cardiovascular function have been reported in adults (2). Exposure to atrazine may be associated with some types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in adult humans (1, 2). Significantly increased risk of preterm delivery, intrauterine growth retardation, and decreased birth weight were significantly associated with atrazine concentrations in drinking water (4, 5). Several experimental animal studies reported reproductive and endocrine effects following atrazine exposure (6-12, 14, 15). Reproductive studies with experimental animals (6, 8) reported increased incidence of preterm delivery and intrauterine growth retardation. Delayed onset of puberty occurred in young male (6, 7) and female (10-12, 16, 17) rats exposed to atrazine. Exposure to atrazine may be associated with mammary tumors in at least one strain of adult rats (17).

Testing a variety of foods in the U.S. diet by the U.S. EPA detected very low levels of atrazine (1). An exposure study in Minnesota detected atrazine in foods that comprise children’s diet (23, 24). This Minnesota study also compared estimates of exposure predicted from parental responses to a questionnaire, with actual exposure levels of atrazine measured in air, foods, dust, soil, and in urine of 102 children (23, 24), and the authors concluded that questionnaire results underestimated atrazine exposure levels of the children.

There are very few studies of atrazine toxicity in children (2-5, 26). One study indicated that increased risk of preterm delivery and intrauterine growth retardation correlated with increasing levels of atrazine in maternal drinking water that contained a mixture of several pesticides, and an effect of the mixture could not be ruled out (4). Another study reported decreased birth weight was significantly associated with seasonal variations in atrazine concentrations in drinking water (5). One study of childhood cancers (bone and brain cancers, and lymphomas and leukemias) found increased incidence of these cancers was significantly associated with concentrations of three chemicals (atrazine, nitrates, and metachlor) together in drinking water, but not any of the three chemicals alone (26).

Several animal studies suggest that atrazine affects endocrine and reproductive systems. Atrazine is thought to bind to the androgen receptor, and it may affect the neuroendocrine system by changing pituitary hormone levels such as leutenizing hormone and follicle stimulating hormone, both of which are critical for pregnancy (reviewed in 17). < Atrazine exposure may affect germ cells (eggs and sperm). In one study, reduced sperm number and motility were observed in male rats injected with atrazine (8). In another study, decreased mating success (pregnancy) was observed following oral atrazine exposure of adult female, but not male rats; litter size was unaffected (27). < Studies of embryotoxic effects following maternal atrazine exposure during pregnancy have yielded varied results. Maternal oral (28) or injection (29) exposure of rats to atrazine during pregnancy resulted in increased fetal death; the doses that caused increased fetal death, as well as the degree of fetal death at the higher doses, varied between genetically distinct strains of rats (28, 29). In another study, prenatal exposure of rats and rabbits via oral maternal exposure to atrazine resulted in embryotoxic effects only at doses that caused severe maternal toxicity (30). < Delayed mammary gland development in female offspring at puberty was reported following exposure of female rats in utero and during lactation via gavage (tube-feeding) of their mothers (16). A subsequent study reported that exposure in utero or during lactation each alone resulted in delayed mammary gland development in female offspring (31). < Effects on the immune system in exposed offspring have been studied. In one study, suppression of cellular immune responses and IgM antibody responses in adult male offspring, but not female offspring, was reported following in utero exposure via gavage of their mothers during pregnancy (32). In another study, enhanced T lymphocyte proliferation and cytolytic activity were observed in adult male, but not female, offspring who were exposed as fetuses and during lactation (33). Male rat offspring exposed to atrazine only during lactation via maternal breast milk from their orally exposed mothers (exposed on postnatal days 1-4) exhibited increased inflammation of the prostate in adulthood, well after cessation of atrazine exposure (14). < Onset of puberty in male rats was delayed following prepubertal oral exposure to atrazine (6) or atrazine metabolites (7). In these studies, atrazine exposure resulted in decreased food consumption and weight loss, and the authors concluded that decreased food consumption contributed to some (6) or all (7) of the observed effects of delayed onset of puberty in these specific studies. No such delays in the onset of puberty were observed in a separate study in rats (9). < Onset of puberty in female rats was also delayed following prepubertal oral exposure to atrazine (10, 12) or atrazine metabolites (11). These delays were attributed to atrazine exposure and not to decreased food consumption (10).

That’s what the US government knows about it, and they still allow its use.

As I’ve said before, why is the human species determined to destroy itself, one way or another?

Share