The power elites have given the nod: destroy Tesla. And their deranged minions are obeying — torching, vandalizing, and smearing with glee.
Boycotts
Real resistance doesn’t rely on force. It rejects without coercing.
A boycott is personal power in action. It’s saying: “I refuse to support this with my money, my attention, or my labour.” It’s not passive — it’s principled. It can scale into movements that shake entire regimes. It can be inconvenient, risky, or costly. But at its heart, a boycott preserves the one thing any legitimate protest must: the autonomy of others to disagree.
You choose not to buy the Tesla.
You choose not to shop at Amazon.
You choose not to vote, comply, or participate.
That’s protest. It’s slow, sometimes frustratingly so. But it doesn’t trample someone else’s right to make a different choice — even if you think their choice is foolish, propagandized, or harmful in the long term.
Sabotage Is Not a Boycott
Burning Teslas, keying them, attacking their owners, or lying about Tesla with the hope that it will be bankrupted—and with no care for everyone’s pensions that are linked to it—is not a boycott. It’s not dissent. It’s saying:
“Not only do I refuse this — you don’t get to have it either.”
This is not a righteous revolution. It’s a tantrum disguised as virtue.
Even if you think the car represents tech tyranny. Even if you think Elon is a Bond villain with neural lace ambitions. When you torch a car, someone else might have bought, rented, or repaired, you’re not punching up. You’re punching out.
You don’t have to love consumer society to respect that line. In fact, real resistance depends on it.
Resistance Without Coercion
Here’s a simple rule for real resistance:
Withdraw your support from what you reject.
Expose it. Mock it. Refuse it.
But don’t destroy what belongs to someone else.
Freedom means they get to be wrong, too.
Because the future we’re trying to build — if it’s worth anything — must include room for disagreement. Otherwise, we don’t resist tyranny. We replicate it.
But Mathew, you don't understand! Elon is the antichrist! And he's a nazi! He must be destroyed! This is one of those situations where it's crystal clear, black-and-white!
And if you don't agree with me, you're as bad as he is!
For them, that's how it works. They literally cannot comprehend that other people might have a different view. If you're not part of the destruction you're the enemy.
I don't even try anymore. 'Reason' is no longer in their vocabulary.
Would that it were different. But it isn’t.
I have boycotted several stores. One because they don't trade fairly (give coupons then say it is not the 'right' coupon, give a discount but don't put it in the cash register so you pay full price, etc) an the other because they discriminated the non-injected. The store that forbid me to come in without a mask long after the first few weeks, same thing. The one where they admitted me with my crochet shawl still gets my business. (shawl had holes of an inch wide LOL)
What they are now doing is politics run out of hand - people acting like they own the world. Hooligans. Terrorists.