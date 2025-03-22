The power elites have given the nod: destroy Tesla. And their deranged minions are obeying — torching, vandalizing, and smearing with glee.

Boycotts

Real resistance doesn’t rely on force. It rejects without coercing.

A boycott is personal power in action. It’s saying: “I refuse to support this with my money, my attention, or my labour.” It’s not passive — it’s principled. It can scale into movements that shake entire regimes. It can be inconvenient, risky, or costly. But at its heart, a boycott preserves the one thing any legitimate protest must: the autonomy of others to disagree.

You choose not to buy the Tesla.

You choose not to shop at Amazon.

You choose not to vote, comply, or participate.

That’s protest. It’s slow, sometimes frustratingly so. But it doesn’t trample someone else’s right to make a different choice — even if you think their choice is foolish, propagandized, or harmful in the long term.

Sabotage Is Not a Boycott

Burning Teslas, keying them, attacking their owners, or lying about Tesla with the hope that it will be bankrupted—and with no care for everyone’s pensions that are linked to it—is not a boycott. It’s not dissent. It’s saying:

“Not only do I refuse this — you don’t get to have it either.”

This is not a righteous revolution. It’s a tantrum disguised as virtue.

Even if you think the car represents tech tyranny. Even if you think Elon is a Bond villain with neural lace ambitions. When you torch a car, someone else might have bought, rented, or repaired, you’re not punching up. You’re punching out.

You don’t have to love consumer society to respect that line. In fact, real resistance depends on it.

Resistance Without Coercion

Here’s a simple rule for real resistance:

Withdraw your support from what you reject.

Expose it. Mock it. Refuse it.

But don’t destroy what belongs to someone else.

Freedom means they get to be wrong, too.

Because the future we’re trying to build — if it’s worth anything — must include room for disagreement. Otherwise, we don’t resist tyranny. We replicate it.

Share