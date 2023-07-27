Share this postBMJ: "Medical royal colleges receive millions from drug and medical devices companies"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBMJ: "Medical royal colleges receive millions from drug and medical devices companies"UK General Practitioners get their marching orders from the Royal College of General Practitioners; guess who gives them millions?Mathew AldredJul 27, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postBMJ: "Medical royal colleges receive millions from drug and medical devices companies"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in