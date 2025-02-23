Based Trump with another bold move:

“Alice, boy, are you incredible I watched you last night on television you were so good. You know, Alice was in prison for doing something that today probably wouldn't even be prosecuted. She spent 22 years in prison. 22 years! She had another 22 years left. Can you believe it? And I pardoned her, and it was one of the best pardons, one of the best pardons. You know, she happened to be on the wrong telephone line - is that true? She was on a telephone call, and I'm not saying it was perfect, but it wasn't worth 40 or 50 years. Alice, you've been an inspiration to people, and we're going to be listening to your recommendation on pardons. You're going to go over, and you're going to be my Pardon Czar. Okay? And you're going to find people just like you…it should not have happened. So you're going to look, and you're going to make recommendations, and I'll follow those recommendations..”

The woke Left, who feel they must spin everything Trump does as just plain wrong—to the point of insanity at the moment—was in an awkward position with Alice Johnson’s case. While many, for example, have long criticized the War on Drugs and mass incarceration, they had done little to help Johnson and many like her. It was Donald Trump—whom they routinely labelled as racist—who commuted this Black woman’s sentence after she had served 21 years as a model prisoner. Otherwise, she would have died in prison (she is 69) doing a 50-year sentence for drug sales/money laundering. This put his critics in a bind, as they couldn’t easily attack him without exposing their own inaction.

Now, by appointing Alice as his “Pardon Czar”, Trump is taking another step to reshape the narrative on criminal justice reform. Just as he is reshaping all other aspects of government.

Share

Further reading: