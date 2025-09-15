Charlie Kirk, May 2025:

I guess those who actually rule us now have a free run.

Watch this space.

Just in: Rep. Lauren Boebert has slipped an amendment into the Pentagon’s budget, barring contractors who dare engage in boycotts of Israel. The House just passed the whole package, 231–196, with both parties supplying votes. “National defense” or a loyalty oath to a foreign state, baked into the machinery of U.S. military spending?

The one priority that moves quickly through Congress is shielding Israel from accountability and punishing anyone who dissents.

The ink on Charlie Kirk’s obituary isn’t dry, and already the machinery grinds on without his inconvenient free-speech objections. One fewer critic (a hugely influential one), one more clause, buried in the fine print of trillion-dollar war budgets.

MIGA!

