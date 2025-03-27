This is a sickness on so many levels:

Thanks to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, more than 1 billion children have been immunized against the world’s deadliest diseases, like tuberculosis and malaria. Now the U.S. government is reportedly planning to end its support for Gavi—support that’s been critical to this progress for nearly 25 years. It breaks my heart to think that more than a million children in low-income countries could die over the next five years because of this decision.

No, they won’t. If they were really going to die, and Melinda and Bill were actually good people who believed in their vaccinations, surely they would use a tiny fraction of their $100,000,000,000+ personal savings to make their own safe and effective vaccine and distribute it to those in need. Assuming, of course, that the vaccines were actually safe and effective and that they couldn’t get sued in these low-income countries like they can’t be sued in the U.S.

Did you ever wonder how billionaires stay billionaires? It’s not because they spend less—it’s because they rarely spend at all. They don’t sell their assets. Instead, they borrow against them. A billionaire with $10 billion in stocks doesn’t cash out and trigger taxes—they take out a loan at absurdly low interest and live tax-free. Their wealth compounds untouched, while they use debt as a personal ATM.

But it doesn’t stop there. Billionaires surround themselves with lawyers and lobbyists who engineer the system in their favour. They exploit tax loopholes, stash money in offshore accounts, and write the rules that let them keep their fortunes. It’s not just wealth they accumulate—it’s legal insulation. And political influence.

They don’t just own companies. They own systems. Gates, for example, is embedded in global health, education, and agriculture and even controls the masses' beliefs. For example, he funds all the major media outlets, think tanks, universities, and NGOs. This lets him shape public narratives and silences dissent. When a billionaire makes a “philanthropic” donation, it’s a branding exercise—or worse, a Trojan horse for influence. Critics are framed as ungrateful or conspiratorial, while systemic issues are blamed on vague “market forces” rather than deliberate engineering.

Billionaires don’t compete with each other in the way people imagine. The world’s richest coordinate through forums like Davos and Bilderberg. They align interests behind closed doors. When one falls out of public favour, another continues the agenda under a new face. Your perception of choice is part of their illusion.

Billionaires don’t just pass on money—they pass on systems of control. Their children inherit companies, land, and think tanks. Their foundations outlive them, preserving ideologies under the guise of charity. The empires persist, generation after generation, while the rest are told to hustle harder and tighten their belts.

So, wealth stays locked at the top—not because billionaires are geniuses or saviours but because the game is rigged, and they write the rules.

