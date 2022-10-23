Share this postBill Told Melanie Omicron Gave Immunity, so Why Is Justin Pushing the Jabs 9 Months Later?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBill Told Melanie Omicron Gave Immunity, so Why Is Justin Pushing the Jabs 9 Months Later?Mathew AldredOct 23, 2022∙ Paid14Share this postBill Told Melanie Omicron Gave Immunity, so Why Is Justin Pushing the Jabs 9 Months Later?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in