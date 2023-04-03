Share this postBill Gates Worries That the Plebs May Wake Up Before His Next Assaultmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBill Gates Worries That the Plebs May Wake Up Before His Next AssaultBill, You’re Too Late; You Went Too Hard, Too Fast. Throwing Around Your Billions Was Your Undoing. Now It’s Just a Matter of Time Before Justice Is Done.Mathew AldredApr 03, 2023∙ Paid20Share this postBill Gates Worries That the Plebs May Wake Up Before His Next Assaultmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in