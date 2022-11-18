Share this postUK TV Doctor and Canadian University Mocked Suggestions of Vitamin D for Covid - Both Connected to Bill Gatesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUK TV Doctor and Canadian University Mocked Suggestions of Vitamin D for Covid - Both Connected to Bill GatesThere Was No Way That Gates Could Allow An Alternative to Big Pharma MedicationsMathew AldredNov 18, 2022∙ Paid11Share this postUK TV Doctor and Canadian University Mocked Suggestions of Vitamin D for Covid - Both Connected to Bill Gatesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in