Bill Ackman, the powerful billionaire Zionist, whom I have criticised in the past for his Right-wing cancelling of people (yes, it’s a thing now) and his hypocrisy about plagiarism, has published some constructive ideas that show he has some regard for the welfare of ordinary Gazans, which is more than many are doing (“give ‘em hell” and “wipe them all out” or even “get the job done faster because you are losing support” etc. are not constructive ideas, and won’t settle anything long-term):

Step one: Give Gazan residents something to look forward to. Without hope, there is only despair, anger, and violence. Hope comes from Israel’s and United States’ commitment that once Hamas is destroyed, Israel and the U.S. will support the creation of New Gaza subject to security commitments from the U.S. and Gulf states. New Gaza is completely rebuilt with modern infrastructure, sustainable energy and clean water, world-class architecture, technology, healthcare, education, favorable taxation, thoughtfully designed business creation incentives, and world class resorts on the Mediterranean. The design of New Gaza begins immediately with a global competition where master planners, architects, technologists, form consortiums to compete for large financial awards and the opportunity to build a new city from a blank sheet of paper. New Gaza is a model city. Think the Saudi http://neom.com but on the Mediterranean. New Gaza is rebuilt and governed by a consortium of Gulf states and the U.S. Economic and tax incentives are designed to encourage private foreign investment so private sector investors have a vested long term interest in Gaza and businesses are incentivized to locate in Gaza. Step two: Civilians in Rafa are moved to a refugee camp safe zone built in the Negev desert adjoining Gaza. Step three: IDF destroys Hamas. Step four: The reconstruction of Gaza begins. Step five: Civilians return as the city is rebuilt. As always, I welcome your feedback. If you have nothing constructive to say, please keep it to yourself. Flame throwing accomplishes nothing. If you think this a bad approach, please share your better ideas.

As predicted, the X thread that followed was mostly just flame-throwing from extreme Zionists and Islamists. So far, only one constructive idea has been added to the conversation, and that is the idea of employing Gazans in the rebuild.

People of good faith can pick genuine holes in what Ackman is saying, or even reasonably argue that the whole idea is fundamentally flawed. However, I agree with him that we need constructive ideas focused on long-term peace as opposed to short-term “gains” for the power elites.

I’m afraid authoritarian social engineering got the world into this mess, and it seems that the global powers must now take full responsibility for it and fix it. The modern Israel experiment was a failure built on bad ideas, but we can’t turn the clock back 100+ years and we must make the best of a very bad situation. Walking away and allowing religious fanatics on either side of the conflict to kill thousands of innocents, and maybe millions of people (see famine), is not a great path forward by any decent moral compass. Even if people don’t care about these people or anyone but themselves, they might care when the nukes start (too late).

Of course, if Ackman’s “solution” (or some other constructive plan) is to have any hope of succeeding, both Zionists (in Israel and elsewhere, Jewish and Christian) and Islamists can have no part in the reconstruction or it will be immediately corrupted and nothing will have been achieved in the long-term.

Meanwhile, Israeli Zionists are pushing forward with their final solution (the plan of some all along):

Without outlining his preferred method, Smotrich then suggested that the removal of around 90 percent of Gaza's residents would help achieve his goal. "If there are 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza and not two million, the whole discourse about the day after will be different," he said. The Religious Zionism party chairman then noted that in order to regain security, Israel must control the Gaza Strip.

Smotrich's comments are the latest in a growing list of troubling remarks by Israeli lawmakers to seemingly support expelling Gazans en masse out of the Strip in order to ensure Israel's security after the war.

Last week, Likud MK Danny Danon said in an interview with Kan Bet radio that Israel "has to make it easier for Gazans to leave for other countries," explaining that this would in fact be a humanitarian gesture towards their neighbors.

Last month, Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel published an op-ed in the Jerusalem Post with a similar suggestion, calling on Western countries to take in the residents of the Gaza Strip, in an act of "voluntary resettlement."

Most notably, at a meeting of Likud Knesset members last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself suggested that he sees mass transfer of Palestinian civilians out of Gaza a positive outcome of the war. In response to Danon requesting for Israel to set up a task force to deal with the issue, the prime minister explained that the main obstacle in Israel's way "is countries that are willing to absorb them, and we're working on this."

Most countries, of course, agree with the UN Secretary-General:

Most countries can agree in theory to a “solution”, but without America sorting out the problem it largely enabled (and arguably the British created), there can never be long-term peace in the region. Even if America allows every single Palestinian to die, there will be people to take their place in the war against Israel (and their supporters in the West) until the vast majority of people in the region feel that justice is served (and that could mean another century or more of horror).

This is an uncomfortable topic to talk about because it is a putrid mix of religion, politics, race, and bad ideas. However, I find it hard to understand those who stick their heads in the sand or declare “It’s not my business” or “Anything outside my country is not my problem”. While I agree that countries should not go around bullying other countries and calling it “policing”, if they create a problem, they must fix it. Complete isolationism might have worked in another century, but I’m afraid we live in a world where Israeli Zionists have control of 200+ nukes, a belief that they are the chosen people, and a belief that almost everyone is against them for absolutely no good reason and certainly nothing to do with their treatment of the Palestinian people over the past 76+ years. And then there are the crazy Jihadist Islamists… This is not a great combination if you don’t like the idea of nuclear winter or worse.

Share

Further reading: