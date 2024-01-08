Share this postBill Ackman: AI plagiarism checking will cause 'incredible embarrassment'mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBill Ackman: AI plagiarism checking will cause 'incredible embarrassment'Yes, for all the power elites. Good.Mathew AldredJan 08, 2024∙ Paid7Share this postBill Ackman: AI plagiarism checking will cause 'incredible embarrassment'mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in