Share this postBig Brother Watch Exposes UK Government Military Psyops on Covid Pandemic Critics and "Vaccine Hesitant"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBig Brother Watch Exposes UK Government Military Psyops on Covid Pandemic Critics and "Vaccine Hesitant"Soldiers from the Army’s 77th Brigade, tasked with “non-lethal psychological warfare”, collected tweets from British citizens posting about Covid-19 and passed them to central governmentMathew AldredNov 27, 2023∙ Paid8Share this postBig Brother Watch Exposes UK Government Military Psyops on Covid Pandemic Critics and "Vaccine Hesitant"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in