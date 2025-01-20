I wonder why Biden thinks Trump will turn on Fauci?
Maybe he knows that Trump has been listening to RFK Jr and Rand Paul:
If there was ever any doubt as to who bears responsibility for the COVID pandemic, Biden’s pardon of Fauci forever seals the deal. As Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee I will not rest until the entire truth of the coverup is exposed. Fauci’s pardon will only serve as an accelerant to pierce the veil of deception. Ignominious! Anthony Fauci will go down in history as the first government scientist to be preemptively pardoned for a crime.
I agree with Rand Paul. And then some.
Funded an engineered virus that could have killed millions (and we still don’t know the long-term effects, but that spike protein is not friendly).
Lied under oath about funding “gain of function” engineered viruses, and everyone knows it.
Got the scientific community to cover up the origins of the virus.
Dismissed alternative treatments (whilst taking 6,000 IU of Vitamin D daily himself; it wouldn’t surprise me if he took Ivermectin too, whilst telling everyone else not to take it) that could have saved millions (Vitamin D alone could have saved 33%).
Lied about natural immunity, which he had previously said was the best “vaccine”
Told people, including children, to wear damaging masks, which he had previously mocked as useless.
He told the government to lock down the people, which will probably mean millions die in the long run from mental illness and poor health care. And then he lied about telling the government to lockdown people again and again.
He pushed the experimental gene therapy all day long, every day, for years. He even insisted that 6-month-old babies should have it before visiting their grandparents.
He even admitted to his friend Zuckerberg that he had no idea if the jab would be dangerous or not.
He is still pushing experimental gene therapy “boosters”.
He knows that it can take 12 years for all hell to break loose, but he won’t be around to face the music.
He claims that people just misunderstood him and his authoritarian ways.
I could go on, but you get the idea. Actually, you all know this, but I’m allowed to vent now and again, aren’t I?
Further reading:
There should be a way to undo this pardon. The least that could be done, is take away his limousine and private driver, and his outrageous pension.
I note the pardon starts at 2014 - the year the US stated funding gain of function in Wuhan.
Is it just me or does that scream 'Guilty!'