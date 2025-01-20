I wonder why Biden thinks Trump will turn on Fauci?

Maybe he knows that Trump has been listening to RFK Jr and Rand Paul:

If there was ever any doubt as to who bears responsibility for the COVID pandemic, Biden’s pardon of Fauci forever seals the deal. As Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee I will not rest until the entire truth of the coverup is exposed. Fauci’s pardon will only serve as an accelerant to pierce the veil of deception. Ignominious! Anthony Fauci will go down in history as the first government scientist to be preemptively pardoned for a crime.

I agree with Rand Paul. And then some.

I could go on, but you get the idea. Actually, you all know this, but I’m allowed to vent now and again, aren’t I?

Share

Further reading: