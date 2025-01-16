In the upside-down clown world in which we now live, we find a senile US President in his final days on this earth struggling to read a gaslighting re-write of the last few years of arguably the most corrupt presidency in history—certainly the most censorious and Orwellian. In his farewell speech, he likened himself to Eisenhower, who warned us of the neo-con warmongering MIC figures of the future—such as Biden; only this time, we are to be afraid that the ‘tech-industrial complex’ is not authoritarian enough!

Long live Big Brother! Love live the Censorship-Industrial Complex!

Unfortunately for Biden, we now live in the Internet age. Nothing Biden has done can be memory-holed. As long as there are platforms for us to share the videos and articles about his corruption, he will go down in the history books as one of the worst presidents in history, and certainly, the one who did more to create an ‘Orwellian Tech-Industrial Complex’ than anyone else.

Share

Further reading: