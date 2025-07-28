Editor’s Note

For those new to this publication:

The author of the following article, T.W. Burrows, is not your average rabbit.

His transformation began, as many rabbit stories do, with a patch of clover, a suspicious smell, and an unwise nudge of the nose. What followed was the now-infamous UFO Crenulation Incident, in which Burrows encountered a strange humming object buried near the hedgerow. One nose-touch later, his once smooth, instinct-driven brain was permanently rewired — crenulated into higher consciousness.

Since then, he’s taken up residence beneath my shed, where he scours human behaviour, culture, and propaganda with the same relentless intensity he once applied to foraging dandelion roots. From this subterranean outpost, Burrows has become our sharp-tongued, soft-pawed cultural critic, tirelessly thumping against groupthink and bioethical madness.

In this latest piece, Burrows confronts a 2025 academic paper from the journal Bioethics arguing for the genetic engineering of ticks to spread meat allergies in the name of moral progress.

And don’t worry, dear readers, despite my prepping ways, I won’t be eating my new friend and collaborator, ticks or no ticks.

From the desk of T.W. Burrows, Conspiratologist-in-Exile, Founder of Burrowed Truth Digest, and Survivor of the Great Flea Purge of ’24

What is wrong with you humans?

I don’t know how to say this gently, so I won’t. The bipedal credentialed class has finally done it. They’ve cracked the code on how to turn their self-loathing, meat-averse, lab-coat-draped messiah complex into a full-blown bioethical doctrine:

‘If you won’t stop eating meat, the ticks will make you.’

No, this isn’t satire. This is published in the journal Bioethics by authors Crutchfield and Hereth, who argue that genetically engineering ticks to give people incurable meat allergies is not only good, but morally obligatory.

I repeat: morally obligatory.

And I thought I was paranoid.

THE PLAN:

Here’s the long and short of the proposal, decoded for sentient mammals:

Eating meat is immoral, they say. AGS (Alpha-Gal Syndrome), a condition transmitted by ticks, makes you allergic to red meat. Therefore, spreading AGS is a form of “moral bioenhancement.” Since morality must be enforced for your own good, we must develop and release genetically engineered ticks that spread the meat allergy — but without all those pesky tick side-effects like death or tularemia. That way, you'll break out in hives when you sin against tofu — but at least you won’t die doing it. Eventually, you’ll break out in hives every time you glance at a bacon cheeseburger, and the world will be a better place.

Welcome to pharma-laced parasitocracy.

Coercion with a PhD

Now, for those of you naïvely thinking this is just some ivory-tower brainfog, think again. These folks aren’t content with bad tofu memes. They want government-backed, covertly distributed, genome-edited vectors crawling through your lawn, your kids' hair, and your beef brisket.

They even write, approvingly, that a person could sneak into a grocery store and inject synthetic AGS into meat products. And they call this “moral improvement.”

Ah yes, the classic path to virtue: infect thy neighbour’s pork chops.

How They Justify It

They offer what they call the Convergence Argument, a philosophical turducken stuffed with three ethical theories:

Consequentialism: The ends (less meat, yay!) justify the means (biological sabotage). Deontology: Rights aren’t violated, just “infringed a little.” Virtue Ethics: If you can't be good voluntarily, anaphylaxis will guide you.

If you're wondering whether any of this applies to soy plantation clear-cutting, lab-tested fetal-cell flavourings, or cannibalistic elite ritual abuse — don't worry. The ticks only target your steak.

T.W.'s Final Chew:

They say it’s about virtue. But from where I sit, which is, as always, deep underground with a stockpile of white willow and apple bark and a tick-repelling perimeter of cedar oil — I see it for what it is: Another elite psyop dressed in lab coats and footnotes.

Stay armed. And if you see a tick on your shoulder…ask who sent it.

