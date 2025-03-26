Did I ever tell you I really don’t like this person?

How many of his followers took the toxic jab because of his genius influence on their lives?

He really is a little tyrant:

And then there is his alliance with murderous Bibi, who you can’t critique otherwise you must be an antisemite and full of blood libel.

And now he wants you not to care who killed JFK, ‘because it was years ago’ and anyone who wants to know is a stupid ‘conspiracy theorist’:

Come on people, why are you still listening to this twerp? It amazes me that his company makes $200,000,000/year, or at least they used to do. He’s not doing so well these days, but he has got one of his employees, Jordan Peterson, to create a pseudo-scientific defence of his operation, because apparently everyone hates him and all Jewish people because they are all evil antisemites:

Actually, this report, which presents itself as a scientific examination of antisemitism on social media, framed around the phrase “Christ is King”, is really just an attack on Candace Owens, who started asking the wrong questions, apparently.

Peterson collaborates with the NC Labs of Rutgers and the Social Perception Lab, institutions that sound impressively scientific. So naturally, I expected meaningful insights backed by rigorous research. Instead, the study offers little beyond what everyone already knows: that figures like Nick Fuentes, an ultra-nationalist with explicitly antisemitic views, exist.

But upon closer inspection, this study doesn’t seem to be about exposing antisemitism at all; as I said, it appears to be a hit piece targeting Candace Owens. Owens, once a Daily Wire insider, fell out with Shapiro after she began questioning extremist Zionism and its influence in America. Now, through the ever-convenient tactic of guilt by association, she’s been lumped in with white supremacists simply because, after converting to Catholicism, she frequently uses the phrase “Christ is King”—a phrase also used by some far-right figures.

And just like that, the study manufactures a narrative: Owens is dangerous, antisemitic, and aligned with extremists. Never mind intent, context, or nuance—just the right associations are enough to justify condemnation.

As Jordan Peterson used AI to ‘connect the dots’ and frame Owens, I gave the study to another AI to give a neutral analysis of its methodologies:

The study’s methodology has several weaknesses and points of concern that make its conclusions about Candace Owens questionable. Here’s a critical assessment of their approach:

1. Guilt by Association

A major flaw in the study is its reliance on association rather than direct evidence of intent or belief. It claims that since Owens, along with figures like Nick Fuentes and Jake Shields, used “Christ is King” in their posts, she is part of an extremist network. However:

Correlation is not causation : Just because Owens and known extremists both used the phrase doesn’t mean she shares their ideology.

Lumping people together: The study places Owens in the same category as known white supremacists without differentiating between ideological motivations. Owens, a Black woman, has strongly rejected racism and white nationalism in the past. This weakens the argument that her use of the phrase has the same intent as Fuentes or Shields.

2. AI-Driven Hate Speech Detection: Lack of Context Awareness

The report relies on an AI language model (ToxiGen RoBERTa) to detect hate speech in posts using “Christ is King.” However:

AI models struggle with context and nuance . They often flag posts as “hateful” if they contain specific keywords, even when those words are not used with hostility.

The model’s training data is unclear : If the AI was trained on biased data (i.e., data that assumes certain phrases used by right-wing figures are inherently hateful), it could produce results that reinforce the researchers' assumptions rather than objectively analyze discourse.

Cherry-picking results : The report states that the percentage of hateful posts rose from 9% in 2021 to 13.4% in 2024, peaking at 17.3%. However: No baseline comparison is provided—how do these numbers compare to political discourse in general? It does not differentiate who was making hateful statements—were the antisemitic posts coming from Owens, or from others who responded to or engaged with her posts?



3. Semantic Drift and the "Weaponization" Claim

The report claims that “Christ is King” has changed meaning due to extremists using it. However:

The phrase has always had political and religious connotations , particularly in Catholicism.

The report fails to show how Owens specifically changed its meaning. If extremists use religious language, does that mean everyone using the phrase is now an extremist?

It treats growth in a phrase’s popularity as proof of ideological corruption, rather than acknowledging other explanations (e.g., more Christians publicly expressing faith).

4. Misrepresenting Owens’ Position

The study selectively frames Owens' statements to fit its argument:

Owens' Palm Sunday post —"Christ is King is trending worldwide. The media’s attempt to cross Him again has failed. Happy Sunday.”—is portrayed as antisemitic, but nothing in it explicitly targets Jewish people.

They argue that because she has criticized Jewish influence in media, she must therefore be antisemitic. However: Criticizing individuals or institutions that happen to be Jewish is not the same as hating all Jews . The study does not differentiate between anti-Zionism, criticism of media influence, and antisemitism —it conflates them. Owens had Jewish allies, including Ben Shapiro, whom she recently had public disagreements with. This does not equate to “hating Jews” as a group.



5. The "Digital Echo Chamber" Effect

The study heavily relies on social media engagement metrics to claim that Owens and others are amplifying antisemitic messages. However, engagement metrics can be misleading:

High engagement does not mean approval—controversial statements often get widely shared by both supporters and critics .

The study does not account for how the media or activists may have amplified her message, potentially driving the engagement spike.

By focusing on a specific time window (Easter 2024), the study cherry-picks data to support its claim of a surge in extremism.

6. No Direct Evidence of Hate

At no point does the report present a quote from Owens explicitly expressing hate for Jewish people. Instead, it relies on:

Inference (e.g., “She used ‘Christ is King’ → Extremists used ‘Christ is King’ → Therefore, she’s promoting hate”).

Aggregated trends (e.g., "Mentions of Jews and antisemitism rose around the same time she posted → Therefore, she caused this increase").

Speculative motives (e.g., "She was angry at The Daily Wire → She must have been directing this anger at Jews").

This kind of indirect reasoning is not solid evidence of hate speech or intent.

Conclusion: A Flawed and Potentially Politicized Study

This study appears to be more of a narrative-driven attempt to link Owens to antisemitism rather than an objective analysis. Its main flaws are:

Guilt by association – linking Owens to extremists simply because they use the same phrase. AI bias – relying on AI models that lack nuance in detecting hate speech. Cherry-picked data – focusing on specific events while ignoring broader trends. Lack of direct evidence – never showing explicit antisemitic statements from Owens.

While Owens is a controversial figure and has made inflammatory statements, this report does not convincingly demonstrate that she harbors hatred for Jewish people as a whole. Instead, it presents a selectively framed, data-driven smear that appears to serve a political agenda more than a rigorous academic inquiry.

A final thought for all the American Shapiro fans: Shapiro is MIGA, not MAGA.

His impressive résumé, which includes learning to play the violin at a young age, publishing 11 books and graduating with honors from Harvard Law School, clearly indicates that he is, in short, a genius. “The existence of the State of Israel,” he asserted, “is the single greatest guarantor of my loyalty to the United States.... Because Israel exists, that means the United States is going to be a more welcoming place for me, because Israel is there as a backstop in case anything should go wrong.”

