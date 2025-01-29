From the UK police, Liverpool, 2021:

According to the UK police in Liverpool, back in 2021, “Being offensive is an offence.” This statement was incorrect. They were later forced to retract this false claim and admit their ignorance of the law, which they had supposedly sworn to uphold. Of course, as with all fake apologies, they couldn’t resist altering their slogan to “Hate crime is an offence.” This, too, was misleading, as their propaganda had led the public to conflate “hate crime incidents” with actual “hate crimes.”

For the uninitiated, a hate crime is an actual criminal offence—such as grievous bodily harm—that a court has determined was aggravated by hatred toward a particular group, such as Jews, Muslims, or homosexuals: “criminal offences perceived to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on protected characteristics”.

A so-called hate crime “incident” or, officially, in true Orwellian language, a “non-crime hate incident” or NCHI, is not an actual criminal offence. It’s a nonsense idea that is incompatible with English law and European human rights legislation. Yet, the Psycho Nanny State has managed to wheedle it into society, using the police as its minions/thugs/enforcers. A typical scenario: Karen is annoyed at someone, so she claims that person said something mean against someone “because they are a Jew”, or a Muslim, or a homosexual or another protected class of people. She doesn’t have to prove anything; she just believes or “perceives” the person was mean to someone. The “mean words” don’t have to be directed at Karen herself but at anyone from a protected class. This works especially well on social media, where Karen can entertain herself by going through posts to find that perfect mean tweet. The police will then spend hundreds of thousands of hours following up on Karen’s accusations rather than fighting actual crime—the kind that requires court convictions and punishments to keep society safe for everyone, not just for the little devil that lives in Karen’s head and those of her ilk. And the punishment? Well, there is no legal punishment for this “non-crime hate crime incident"—yes, Big Brother actually calls it that—because it is not a crime; so, instead, Psycho Nanny places the accused on a register of naughty boy/naughty girl names. So, what’s the problem, apart from Britain becoming a lawless society, as police scurry around doing Karen’s bidding? Well, if your name is on the naughty boy list and you apply for a job as a teacher, nurse, or a similar position, a background check will be required. When the police conduct the search, known as an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service Check, you will be flagged as a “hateful person.” Good luck getting the job. Thus, the punishment for wrongthink is meted out one way or another, even if this ideological warfare is incompatible with the real law. And, yes, it is incompatible with the law. Here is what the English High Court said:

The prosecution argument failed entirely to acknowledge the well-established proposition that free speech encompasses the right to offend, and indeed to abuse another.

And, in the same ruling, the judge said this:

Article 10 expressly protects speech that offends, shocks and disturbs. “Freedom only to speak inoffensively is not worth having”.

Why am I talking about this again right now? Well, the UK government has decided to double down on their war with wrongthink:

Apparently, a leaked government report recommends that police increase the recording of non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs). It suggests that Labour should overturn the former government's restrictions on logging NCHIs, which were introduced due to concerns about their effects on free speech. The current government supports expanding the use of NCHIs—particularly in cases involving “Islamophobia” and “anti-Semitism”. The report also argues that accusations of “two-tier policing” are a "Right-wing extremist narrative". At the same time, issues like grooming gangs are labelled as an "alleged" problem frequently used by the far Right for political purposes.

