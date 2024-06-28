Bed Sore MAID
And I thought MAID for depression and autism was as low as it could go.
Normand Meunier, 66, was stuck on a stretcher in an emergency room at the hospital in Saint-Jérôme, Que., for four days in January.
Without having access to a special mattress, Meunier developed a major pressure sore on his buttocks that eventually worsened to the point where bone and muscle were exposed and visible — making his recovery and prognosis bleak.
He had warned staff he would need an alternating pressure mattress, 145 of which were available upon staff request to the regional health authority overseeing the hospital. But Steve Desjardins, the authority's director of nursing, previously said adapted mattresses and beds weren't available in emergency rooms.
Speaking with Radio-Canada the day before his death, Meunier said he preferred putting an end to his physical and psychological suffering by opting for a medically assisted death.
I’m speechless.
Further reading: