BBC Ordained Journalist 1:

Have you watched Adolescents yet? You haven’t have you? You’re a bad person, aren’t you?

Kemi Badenoch MP:

No, I haven’t. I probably won’t. Most of my time is spent visiting the country. Talking to—

BBC Ordained Journalist 2 (interrupting, concerned):

It’s a FOUR-PART empathy event! On Netflix! Everyone is talking about it. It’s opening hearts, restructuring minds — especially around toxic masculinity and smartphone harm. Why would you… opt out of that? Have you never heard of a good struggle session?

Kemi Badenoch MP:

I’m speaking with real businesses, schools—

BBC Ordained Journalist 2 (leaning forward):

Were talking about toxic young men, Kemi! British boys! And you're saying you haven’t even engaged with the one piece of documentary-level and wholly representative reportage that's currently doing more outreach than your entire party?

Kemi Badenoch MP:

I don’t need to watch Casualty to understand the NHS, and I don’t need to watch a Netflix drama to understand issues that I’ve been working on for years. It’s not a documentary — it’s fiction.

BBC Ordained Journalist 1 (passively aggressively reprimanding, as any good Psycho Nanny minion is trained to do):

That’s a very binary view of truth, Ms. Badenoch. It’s 2025, and what you call fiction is just reality with better lighting and teachability moments! It’s about emotional resonance and emotional alignment, not cold data. Who cares if 13 year old whiteboys aren’t actually going around killing all the girls? We, the midwitocratic elites, have decided that the boys are toxic and they need to take their medicine or else. And if you’re not willing to join us in this national struggle session, with boys as the target, you’re part of the problem.

Kemi Badenoch MP:

Well, I’ve been working on banning smartphones in schools. I’ve spoken with headteachers, parents, and students. Just yesterday—

BBC Ordained Journalist 2 (cutting in, with the taut passive-aggressive smile of The Woke — a cosmetically enhanced subspecies of moral zombie that feeds on microaggressions and influencer-tier affirmation):

But Adolescents has done more to shift national conversation than any elected official. It feels true. Isn’t that more important that what you say actually happens?

Kemi Badenoch MP:

I can read research. I’ve read the coverage. I’ve spoken with real victims. I don’t need to absorb moral direction from a four-part streaming series.

BBC Ordained Journalist 1 (offended):

So you're dismissing Adolescents as mere entertainment?

Kemi Badenoch MP:

I’m saying that we need to focus on what’s actually happening. For example, just yesterday Labour announced they won’t pursue a national inquiry into the rape gang scandals — affecting thousands of girls and boys. That’s real. That’s happening now.

BBC Ordained Journalist 2 (tight-lipped):

We’re not talking about that. Don’t ever mention that again.

Kemi Badenoch MP:

That’s exactly the problem. You’d rather measure my empathy by whether I’ve completed my assigned streaming homework from Psycho Nanny than by whether I’m demanding justice for real victims.

BBC Ordained Journalist 1 (firmly, upping the level of passive-aggressive smirk):

You’re dodging. You’re not willing to do the work! We’re simply expressing surprise — genuine concern — that you haven’t felt it directly, through the official medium. Through Adolescents.

Kemi Badenoch MP:

We don’t need to turn governance into a reaction vlog. I’ve met the families of boys who’ve killed themselves. I’ve met children affected by grooming gangs, by radicalisation. And yes, I will continue to focus on them — not on whether I’ve absorbed a trending narrative from a dramatized script.

BBC Ordained Journalist 2:

So just to confirm — you're refusing to feel what the public feels?

Kemi Badenoch MP:

I refuse to pretend that watching television is governance. There are real families who need real answers. Not symbolic weeping.

BBC Ordained Journalist 1 (closing BBC-style menancing tone):

Thank you, Ms. Badenoch. That’s… revealing. That’s…been noted by our superiors.

