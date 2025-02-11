‘Kill babies and implant their organs into lab rats’? This must be a fake video. Please tell me it’s a fake video:

Nope, I’m afraid it’s horrifyingly real:

But it’s okay, I’m told; apparently, the 1993 NIH Revitalization Act permits the use of fetal tissue from elective abortions for research purposes, provided there’s no “profiteering”. And don’t worry, because last month, Congressman Scott Franklin introduced the Prohibiting Abortion Industry’s Lucrative Loopholes Act to strengthen penalties to ensure abortion organizations or other institutions cannot profit from the sale of babies remains because, apparently, that is very much still a thing.

Universities, labs and other research institutions are allowed to use fetal tissue for scientific purposes. Currently, abortion organizations sell fetal tissue to these organizations. Although legally barred from making money on these sales, abortion organizations have managed to turn a profit by selling the remains of aborted babies using the legal loophole known as the “valuable consideration” clause. The clause allows for abortion providers to charge fees for reimbursements, gifts, and shipping and processing without limitations or caps. Specifically, Franklin’s measure would prohibit any payments, reimbursements, gifts or compensation for fetal tissue by closing the “valuable consideration” loophole. Additionally, violators would be fined or face up to 10 years in prison. Congress outlawed the for-profit sale of fetal remains in 1993, but current law does not place restrictions on these exceptions, leading to potentially limitless profits.

The specific fetal body parts used in research include:

Brain Tissue: Utilized to study neurological development and disorders.

Liver Tissue: Employed in research on liver development and diseases.

Thymus Tissue: Used to study the human immune system.

Kidney Tissue: Applied in studies of kidney development and function.

Lung Tissue: Used to investigate respiratory development and diseases.

Pancreatic Tissue: Employed in diabetes research.

Cardiac Tissue: Used to study heart development and congenital heart defects.

Skin Tissue: Applied in dermatological research.

Intestinal Tissue: Utilized to study gastrointestinal development and disorders.

For example, they’ve put baby heart parts into the eyes of rats. And they’ve grafted babies’ scalps onto the backs of rats to see how hairs grow.

My assistant says I should rephrase that last paragraph to be more accurate:

For instance, researchers have taken the hearts of aborted babies, cut them into parts, and transplanted them into the eyes of rats. In another experiment, the scalps of these unborn children were grafted onto the backs of rats to study how human hair grows. These procedures, performed in the name of "scientific advancement," reduce human life to a tool for experimentation.

Fair enough.

And some people still wonder why Fauci wanted a blanket pardon for all crimes over the past 10 years.

