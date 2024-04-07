"Axe The Tax" Protest Gets Creative

The video above was shot recently at the Calgary “Axe the Tax” protest. As the police units change shifts, the protestors are now playing tunes to remind them where things might be heading. It looks like the police have orders to wear sound protection. Still, I think they’ll get the message.

Music is a powerful tool. And the tools of authoritarians can be used against them. Use them whilst you can still speak online and in the public square. If we wake people up to the shocking trends we see in society we may never get to the point where dictators, martial law, and Gulags are seen as a good thing. Remember, it was touch and go for a moment before the Freedom Convoy or Truckers’ Protest, and the international embarrassment of the authoritarian “Emergency Act”, but they’ll try again.

