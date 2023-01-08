Share this postAuthoritarian Governments Turn To "Crisis Management" Censorship As They Lose The Trust of The Plebsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAuthoritarian Governments Turn To "Crisis Management" Censorship As They Lose The Trust of The PlebsThe 2020s Will Be The Decade of Censorship (And Dissidence)Mathew AldredJan 08, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postAuthoritarian Governments Turn To "Crisis Management" Censorship As They Lose The Trust of The Plebsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in