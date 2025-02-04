'Audit the USAID…Then Shut it Down!'
Ron Paul is correct.
I agree with this:
There now seems to be some political will to shut it down:
Perhaps all agencies of Big Government should be audited and then shut down. And, finally, Big Government itself should be shut down—not just in the USA, but everywhere. We cannot afford to support a parasitic class, or what I call the Midwitocratic Paradigm.
Here’s an eye-opening report by Senator Coburn all about some of the wastefulness of the US Big Government—back in 2014 (do you think it will be better or worse today?):
And here’s a report from 2024:
And here’s a report that DOGE could save $60,000,000,000 just by cutting down on Department of Defence waste:
I couldn’t find any similar reports for Big Government waste in Canada or the UK, for example, but I’ll keep on looking. My guess is the waste is similar to the USA. I did find examples from the Scamdemic. This is from Canada:
This is from the UK:
Further reading: