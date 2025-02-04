I agree with this:

There now seems to be some political will to shut it down:

Perhaps all agencies of Big Government should be audited and then shut down. And, finally, Big Government itself should be shut down—not just in the USA, but everywhere. We cannot afford to support a parasitic class, or what I call the Midwitocratic Paradigm.

Here’s an eye-opening report by Senator Coburn all about some of the wastefulness of the US Big Government—back in 2014 (do you think it will be better or worse today?):

Elaine9 15.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And here’s a report from 2024:

Festivus Report 2024 2.42MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And here’s a report that DOGE could save $60,000,000,000 just by cutting down on Department of Defence waste:

Quincy Brief No 339KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I couldn’t find any similar reports for Big Government waste in Canada or the UK, for example, but I’ll keep on looking. My guess is the waste is similar to the USA. I did find examples from the Scamdemic. This is from Canada:

This is from the UK:

Behind The Masks Exec Summary 3.13MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Further reading: